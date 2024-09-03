Produkte

NAVORI LABS for Digital Signage

Solutions for any digital signage application

QL Software includes everything you need to create, deploy, and play any type of content on any type of digital signage display or media player

image
image

Why NAVORI LABS?

A pioneer in this industry, Navori Labs is an international leader in producing digital signage software. Navori Labs is headquartered in Switzerland and established for more than a decade in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Its digital signage software, QL, is available in two editions Express and Professional, either on the cloud and hosted on premises.

Navori Labs with Philips means performance and innovation

“Navori labs delivers its digital signage application QL for Philips Professional Displays globally since 2015. Our six years of continuous partnership in delivering solutions to system integrators has been extremely successful”

Jérôme Moeri, CEO Navori Labs

image
image

Simple but powerful content management tools

QL’s intuitive user interface simplifies a powerful, full-featured, enterprise-grade CMS software for the average user. Manage any content deployment scenario effortlessly using your PC, tablet, or smartphone.

image

Create attention-grabbing templates

Easily create and publish professional template layouts that inform and engage your audiences.

Easy-to-use content manager: Drag and drop your content and playlist zones, transparent images, videos, text, data feeds, and more! No programming skills required.

Embedded data feed manager: Integrate social media feeds, news and informational feeds, room booking information, database hosted content, weather forecasts, road traffic conditions, KPI dashboards and more…

Create professional layouts: For your digital menu board , corporate communication displays, convention center information and more…

image

Instantly publish to any Philips professional display or device

Leverage all of your media player devices and displays under a single, unified digital signage solution. Download QL Player software and you are ready to go!

Navori Labs solution is a perfect match with our Philips displays

31″
image

32BDL3550Q/00

  • 80 cm (32")

  • Direkte LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung

  • Full HD

Details ansehen Details ansehen
32″
image

32BDL4650D/00

  • 80 cm (32")

  • Powered by Android

  • 400 cd/m²

Details ansehen Details ansehen
42″
image

43BDL3550Q/00

  • 108 cm (43")

  • Direkte LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung

  • Ultra HD

Details ansehen Details ansehen
42″
image

43BDL4550D/00

  • 108 cm (43")

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

Details ansehen Details ansehen
42″
image

43BDL4650D/00

  • 108 cm (43")

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

Details ansehen Details ansehen
49″
image

50BDL3550Q/00

  • 126 cm (50")

  • Direkte LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung

  • Ultra HD

Details ansehen Details ansehen
49″
image

50BDL4550D/00

  • 126 cm (50")

  • 4K UHD

  • 500 cd/m²

Details ansehen Details ansehen
49″
image

50BDL4650D/00

  • 126 cm (50")

  • 4K UHD

  • 500 cd/m²

Details ansehen Details ansehen
54″
image

55BDL3550Q/00

  • 139 cm (55")

  • Direkte LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung

  • Ultra HD

Details ansehen Details ansehen
54″
image

55BDL4550D/00

  • 139 cm (55")

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

Details ansehen Details ansehen
54″
image

55BDL4650D/00

  • 139 cm (55")

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

Details ansehen Details ansehen
64″
image

65BDL3550Q/00

  • 164 cm (65")

  • Direkte LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung

  • Ultra HD

Details ansehen Details ansehen
64″
image

65BDL4650D/00

  • 164 cm (65")

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

Details ansehen Details ansehen
74″
image

75BDL4550D/00

  • 189 cm (75")

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

Details ansehen Details ansehen
74″
image

75BDL4650D/00

  • 189 cm (75")

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

Details ansehen Details ansehen
85″
image

86BDL3550Q/00

  • 217 cm (86")

  • Direkte LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung

  • Ultra HD

Details ansehen Details ansehen
85″
image

86BDL4550D/00

  • 217 cm (86")

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

Details ansehen Details ansehen
85″
image

86BDL4650D/00

  • 217 cm (86")

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

Details ansehen Details ansehen
97″
image

98BDL4550D/00

  • 247 cm (98")

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

Details ansehen Details ansehen
97″
image

98BDL4650D/00

  • 247 cm (98")

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

Details ansehen Details ansehen

