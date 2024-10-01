Prodotti

Digital signage

Display interattivi

Direct view LED displays

TV professionali

Display videowall

Visualizza e confronta tutti i display professionali Philips

Soluzioni

Soluzioni professionali

Visualizza tutte le soluzioni professionali

Configuratori

Integrazioni

Visualizza tutte le integrazioni

Settori

Internazionale

Assistenza ai partner

Assistenza clienti

Partnership

Partnership

Soluzioni

Sponsorship

Info utili

Casi di studio

Comunicati stampa

Articoli

Visualizza tutti gli approfondimenti

Assistenza

Servizio del prodotto

Assistenza sito web

Assistenza prodotti

Presenting solution

Your recommended solution is ready. Combine the Philips Q-Line display with Logitech video conferencing, Telelogos, Interact and Crestron Connected® solutions to keep the focus on business objectives.

image
image

Are you ready to solve the following concerns within your corporate space?

  • You’re looking for remote management of display controls?

  • You never find the right cable to present your content when in a meeting room?

  • You need a quick and reliable solution when video conferencing?

  • You don’t want to change anything in your current set up?

  • We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, including all the hardware and software you need from Philips and our preferred partners. Your recommendation is listed below. Want more info? Get in touch, we’re always happy to help.

Philips Q-Line display combined with Logitech, Telelogos, Interact and Crestron solutions

Deliver

an immersive meeting and videocall experience

Display

a welcome message and custom content in meeting rooms

Maximise

engagement with zero technical distractions

image

Philips Q-Line display

Stand out

Present and enthral with a Philips Q-Line Professional UHD display designed for 18 hours of continuous operation, 7 days per week. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

  • Effortless setup with total control

  • Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

  • Cost-effective system solution

  • UHD for rich images and stunning contrast

Q-Line
image

Interact

Wireless presenting solution

Interact is a full-featured multi-screen interactive software designed for casting, wireless display and remote control between mobile devices (such as phones, tablets, laptops, etc.) and large displays.

image

LOGITECH - PREFERRED PARTNER

Video conferencing with Logitech Rally Family

Logitech is raising the bar with its next generation portfolio of appliance and PC-based solutions for better video meetings in rooms of all shapes and sizes.

To make video conferencing easier than ever before, Logitech solutions work with today’s leading video conferencing services (Teams and Zoom certified).

The Logitech® Rally family of all-in-one video bars and modular conference camera systems are easy to use, easy to install and simple to manage.

Discover more
logo telelogos

TELELOGOS - PREFERRED PARTNER

Welcome message and custom content on display

Manage all the signage displays in your office, from reception to meeting rooms. Powered by one of our preferred partner, Telelogos.

Create your digital signage content, while using your own media. Create multi zones displays and enrich your content with external data sources.

Discover more
image

Crestron – Preferred partner

Complete control

Our Philips Q-Line Display is Crestron Connected v2.0 certified. This enables you to optimise your corporate operations with seamless, scalable, and secure network integration for automated control of connected devices including tech and smart office equipment. Powered by one of our preferred partner, Crestron.

Crestron Connected® provides fast, secure, and reliable corporate integration that can play scheduled content when displays are not in use to strengthen internal branding,

Switch displays on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices,

Automatic control of computer and mobile tech, displays, lighting, air conditioning, curtains, and more,

Full remote control via your laptop, desktop, and mobile devices.

Discover more
image

SUCCESS STORY

They did it

Meet in Place - Global Off-Site Meeting Rooms

"At the heart of Meet in Place is considered design for productive modern working. We want to innovate the meeting space industry and it is because of this that we chose to work with Philips and Niio to facilitate our art programme: specifically creating premium and changing digital art exhibitions that are available to view in every room, in every Meet in Place globally."

Yaron Kopel, Founder, Meet in Place

Meet in Place

Richiedi info

Per saperne di più sulle nostre soluzioni innovative e personalizzate.

Contattaci
contact us

Contact

Get in touch