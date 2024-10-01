Presenting solution
Your recommended solution is ready. Combine the Philips Q-Line display with Logitech video conferencing, Telelogos, Interact and Crestron Connected® solutions to keep the focus on business objectives.
Are you ready to solve the following concerns within your corporate space?
You’re looking for remote management of display controls?
You never find the right cable to present your content when in a meeting room?
You need a quick and reliable solution when video conferencing?
You don’t want to change anything in your current set up?
We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, including all the hardware and software you need from Philips and our preferred partners. Your recommendation is listed below. Want more info? Get in touch, we’re always happy to help.
Philips Q-Line display combined with Logitech, Telelogos, Interact and Crestron solutions
Deliver
an immersive meeting and videocall experience
Display
a welcome message and custom content in meeting rooms
Maximise
engagement with zero technical distractions
Philips Q-Line display
Stand out
Present and enthral with a Philips Q-Line Professional UHD display designed for 18 hours of continuous operation, 7 days per week. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.
Effortless setup with total control
Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control
Cost-effective system solution
UHD for rich images and stunning contrast
Interact
Wireless presenting solution
Interact is a full-featured multi-screen interactive software designed for casting, wireless display and remote control between mobile devices (such as phones, tablets, laptops, etc.) and large displays.
LOGITECH - PREFERRED PARTNER
Video conferencing with Logitech Rally Family
Logitech is raising the bar with its next generation portfolio of appliance and PC-based solutions for better video meetings in rooms of all shapes and sizes.
To make video conferencing easier than ever before, Logitech solutions work with today’s leading video conferencing services (Teams and Zoom certified).
The Logitech® Rally family of all-in-one video bars and modular conference camera systems are easy to use, easy to install and simple to manage.
TELELOGOS - PREFERRED PARTNER
Welcome message and custom content on display
Manage all the signage displays in your office, from reception to meeting rooms. Powered by one of our preferred partner, Telelogos.
Create your digital signage content, while using your own media. Create multi zones displays and enrich your content with external data sources.
Crestron – Preferred partner
Complete control
Our Philips Q-Line Display is Crestron Connected v2.0 certified. This enables you to optimise your corporate operations with seamless, scalable, and secure network integration for automated control of connected devices including tech and smart office equipment. Powered by one of our preferred partner, Crestron.
Crestron Connected® provides fast, secure, and reliable corporate integration that can play scheduled content when displays are not in use to strengthen internal branding,
Switch displays on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices,
Automatic control of computer and mobile tech, displays, lighting, air conditioning, curtains, and more,
Full remote control via your laptop, desktop, and mobile devices.
SUCCESS STORY
They did it
Meet in Place - Global Off-Site Meeting Rooms
"At the heart of Meet in Place is considered design for productive modern working. We want to innovate the meeting space industry and it is because of this that we chose to work with Philips and Niio to facilitate our art programme: specifically creating premium and changing digital art exhibitions that are available to view in every room, in every Meet in Place globally."
Yaron Kopel, Founder, Meet in Place
