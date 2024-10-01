Prodotti

Digital signage

Display interattivi

Direct view LED displays

TV professionali

Display videowall

Visualizza e confronta tutti i display professionali Philips

Soluzioni

Soluzioni professionali

Visualizza tutte le soluzioni professionali

Configuratori

Integrazioni

Visualizza tutte le integrazioni

Settori

Internazionale

Assistenza ai partner

Assistenza clienti

Partnership

Partnership

Soluzioni

Sponsorship

Info utili

Casi di studio

Comunicati stampa

Articoli

Visualizza tutti gli approfondimenti

Assistenza

Servizio del prodotto

Assistenza sito web

Assistenza prodotti

Wayfinding and room booking solution

Your recommended solution is ready. Combine the Philips T-Line 43” or 55” touchscreen display with a wayfinding and room booking solution to keep the focus on business objectives.

image
image

It is time to solve the following concerns within your corporate space:

  • You’d like your employees and visitors to find their way easily?

  • Your employees are often looking for an available meeting room?

  • You’d like to easily check the available equipment and capacity of a meeting room?

  • You have unoccupied booked meeting rooms?

  • We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, including all the hardware and software you need from Philips and our preferred partners. Your recommendation is listed below. Want more info? Get in touch, we’re always happy to help.

Philips T-Line 43” or 55” touchscreen display combined with GoBright or Telelogos

Enhance

the user experience

Optimise

meeting room bookings

Improve

employee efficiency

image

Philips T-Line 43” / 55” Touchscreen Displays

Engaging multi-touch display

Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This Philips T-Line 43 and 55” Touchscreen Displays are ideal for multi-touch and multi-user applications—from wayfinding to room booking. Up to 10 touch points can be active at once.

Effortless setup and total control

Superb picture with a responsive touchscreen

Versatile system solution

T-Line Kiosk
logo gobright

GOBRIGHT - PREFERRED PARTNER

Make your workspace more flexible

Choose GoBright Mapping to check the availability of meeting rooms and desks on each floor. Or find an available workplace closest to you, that suits your needs. It is an interactive map that provides up-to-date information, based on desk/room bookings, check-ins and desk/room detection.


Select GoBright Wayfinding to show the actual occupation status of all rooms in one overview.
Welcome your customers, guests and other visitors with a professional routing display and reduce searching throughout the building.

Discover more
logo telelogos

TELELOGOS - PREFERRED PARTNER

Efficient room booking and wayfinding

Optimise your wayfinding and room booking and take your building’s signage to the next level. Powered by one of our preferred partners, Telelogos.

  • Find an available room, check its equipment, book it instantly, and be guided to its location

  • Touch-screen / Outlook add-on / Interactive kiosk / Mobile app

  • Manage all signage in your office–from reception to meeting rooms

Discover more

Richiedi info

Per saperne di più sulle nostre soluzioni innovative e personalizzate.

Contattaci
contact us

Contact

Get in touch