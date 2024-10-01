Wayfinding and room booking solution
Your recommended solution is ready. Combine the Philips T-Line 43” or 55” touchscreen display with a wayfinding and room booking solution to keep the focus on business objectives.
It is time to solve the following concerns within your corporate space:
You’d like your employees and visitors to find their way easily?
Your employees are often looking for an available meeting room?
You’d like to easily check the available equipment and capacity of a meeting room?
You have unoccupied booked meeting rooms?
We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, including all the hardware and software you need from Philips and our preferred partners. Your recommendation is listed below. Want more info? Get in touch, we’re always happy to help.
Philips T-Line 43” or 55” touchscreen display combined with GoBright or Telelogos
Enhance
the user experience
Optimise
meeting room bookings
Improve
employee efficiency
Philips T-Line 43” / 55” Touchscreen Displays
Engaging multi-touch display
Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This Philips T-Line 43 and 55” Touchscreen Displays are ideal for multi-touch and multi-user applications—from wayfinding to room booking. Up to 10 touch points can be active at once.
Effortless setup and total control
Superb picture with a responsive touchscreen
Versatile system solution
GOBRIGHT - PREFERRED PARTNER
Make your workspace more flexible
Choose GoBright Mapping to check the availability of meeting rooms and desks on each floor. Or find an available workplace closest to you, that suits your needs. It is an interactive map that provides up-to-date information, based on desk/room bookings, check-ins and desk/room detection.
Select GoBright Wayfinding to show the actual occupation status of all rooms in one overview.
Welcome your customers, guests and other visitors with a professional routing display and reduce searching throughout the building.
TELELOGOS - PREFERRED PARTNER
Efficient room booking and wayfinding
Optimise your wayfinding and room booking and take your building’s signage to the next level. Powered by one of our preferred partners, Telelogos.
Find an available room, check its equipment, book it instantly, and be guided to its location
Touch-screen / Outlook add-on / Interactive kiosk / Mobile app
Manage all signage in your office–from reception to meeting rooms
Contact
Get in touch