Wayfinding and room booking solution

Choose GoBright Mapping to check the availability of meeting rooms and desks on each floor. Or find an available workplace closest to you, that suits your needs. It is an interactive map that provides up-to-date information, based on desk/room bookings, check-ins and desk/room detection.



Select GoBright Wayfinding to show the actual occupation status of all rooms in one overview.

Welcome your customers, guests and other visitors with a professional routing display and reduce searching throughout the building.