Desk booking solution

Your recommended solution is ready. Combine the Philips T-Line 43”/55” Touchscreen Display with a desk booking solution to keep the focus on business objectives.

image
image

It is time to solve the following concerns within your corporate space:

You have the feeling your office is half empty?

You’re looking for social distance and hygienic proof solutions for safer days at the office?

How do you get your employees back to the office safely (since Covid-19)?

How do you manage the maximum number of people at the office / per department?

We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, including all the hardware and software you need from Philips and our preferred partners. Your recommendation is listed below. Want more info? Get in touch, we’re always happy to help.

Philips T-Line 43”/55” Touchscreen Display combined with GoBright solutions

Optimise

your office capacity

Reduce

operational costs

Create

an inspiring office experience

image

Philips T-Line 43” / 55” Touchscreen Displays

Engaging multi-touch display

Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This Philips T-Line 43-inch and 55-inch Touchscreen Displays are ideal for multi-touch and multi-user applications—from desk booking to wayfinding or room booking. Up to 10 touch points can be active at once.

Effortless setup and total control

Superb picture with a responsive touchscreen

Versatile system solution

T-Line Kiosk
logo gobright

GOBRIGHT - PREFERRED PARTNER

Smarter office efficiency

With modern ways of working such as activity-based or open-spaced working, flexible desk use (hot desking) automatically comes into play. GoBright desk booking software facilitates these ways of agile working.

  • Find and book an available workplace via App, Online Portal or Mapping (screen),

  • Find your own desk or colleague via Mapping,

  • Check in / out at your workplace,

  • Automatic height adjustability (pre-set) via the built-in Connect,

  • Hygienic desk feature. Be sure you use a clean desk,

  • Intuitive Mapping and Wayfinding options,

  • Reserve a locker nearby your desk,

  • Collect user data and use the analysis from the GoBright portal,

  • Quick return on investment and great insights for optimisations.

Discover more
image

CRESTRON - PREFERRED PARTNER

Complete control

Our Philips T-Line 43/55” Displays are Crestron Connected v2.0 certified. This enables you to optimise your corporate operations with seamless, scalable, and secure network integration for automated control of connected devices including tech and smart office equipment. Powered by one of our preferred partner, Crestron.

Crestron Connected® provides fast, secure, and reliable corporate integration that can play scheduled content when displays are not in use to strengthen internal branding,

Switch displays on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices,

Automatic control of computer and mobile tech, displays, lighting, air conditioning, curtains, and more,

Full remote control via your laptop, desktop, and mobile devices.

Discover more

