Your recommended solution is ready. Combine the Philips T-Line 10” touchscreen display with a smart office life solution by GoBright.

image
image

Are you ready to solve the following concerns within your corporate space?

  • You’d like your visitors to be able to register automatically at reception desk?

  • You need to keep an overview of the total amount of visitors per day?

  • You need to secure the data collection of your visitors (GDPR proof – no more registration lists on the counter)?

  • We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, including all the hardware and software you need from Philips and our preferred partners. Your recommendation is listed below. Want more info? Get in touch, we’re always happy to help.

Philips T-Line 10” touchscreen display combined with Go Bright registering solution

Optimise

your office capacity

Invite

safely your visitors at your office

Secure

data collection from visitors

image

Philips T-Line 10" control display

Small display – big impact

From registering to desk booking, this ultra-clear Multi-Touch Smart 10" display is ideal when space is at a premium. A versatile all-in-one solution, content is easy to manage remotely. Power-over-Ethernet enables flexible placement.

  • Effortless setup and total control

  • Superb picture with a responsive touchscreen

  • Versatile system solution

T-Line Control
logo gobright

GOBRIGHT - PREFERRED PARTNER

Smarter office efficiency

GoBright has a digital visitor registration and check in solution that allows pre-registrations as well as visitor self- registrations.
Use one or more visitor registration screens in your reception area, depending on the number of visitors you welcome each day.

  • Invite and pre-register your visitor, via portal or Outlook Plugin;

  • Digital self-registration visitors possible;

  • Text message to host when visitor arrives;

  • GDPR proof and multilingual;

  • Visitor data available to increase internal security or to act in case of emergencies;

  • Optional: badge printing.

Discover more
image

CRESTRON - PREFERRED PARTNER

Complete control

Our Philips T-Line 10” Display is Crestron Connected v2.0 certified. This enables you to optimise your corporate operations with seamless, scalable, and secure network integration for automated control of connected devices including tech and smart office equipment. Powered by one of our preferred partner, Crestron.

Crestron Connected® provides fast, secure, and reliable corporate integration that can play scheduled content when displays are not in use to strengthen internal branding,

Switch displays on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices,

Automatic control of computer and mobile tech, displays, lighting, air conditioning, curtains, and more,

Full remote control via your laptop, desktop, and mobile devices.

Discover more

