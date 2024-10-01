Informing solution
Your recommended solution is ready. Combine the Philips Q-Line display with Telelogos, PeopleCount, NowSignage and Crestron Connected® certified solutions to keep the focus on business objectives.
It is time to solve the following concerns within your corporate space:
You need to play content independently in your common areas?
You need your displays to always present content—you cannot accept a black screen in your lobby for instance?
You need to manage the capacity of your office due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
You would like to share easily social media feeds to your employees?
We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, including all the hardware and software you need from Philips and our preferred partners. Your recommendation is listed below. Want more info? Get in touch, we’re always happy to help.
Philips Q-Line display combined with PeopleCount, Telelogos, NowSignage and Crestron solutions
Enhance
workplace culture with inspiring branded content
Display
important news and updates
Continuously play
dynamic content to create opportunities
Philips Q-Line display
Stand out
Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line Professional UHD display designed for 18 hours of continuous operation, 7 days per week. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.
Effortless setup with total control
Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control
Cost-effective system solution
UHD for rich images and stunning contrast
TELELOGOS - PREFERRED PARTNER
Communicate through your entire office thanks to digital signage
Welcome visitors, inform collaborators, offer a menu board at the canteen…now take your building’s signage to the next level. Powered by one of our preferred partner, Telelogos.
Seamlessly control, synchronise, manage, monitor, inform, and broadcast displays and contents,
Manage all signage in your office–from reception to meeting rooms.
People Count
Making PeopleCount for safer social distancing in your office
The PeopleCount single entrance solution uses a sensor, which is connected to an app on the display at the entrance to the premises. This effective solution enables you to track the number of people entering and leaving your office through a single entrance. Delivering real time information to the display for customer queue communications—alerting them when it’s unsafe to enter—via a simple traffic light system.
CRESTRON - PREFERRED PARTNER
Complete control
Our Philips Q-Line Display is Crestron Connected v2.0. This enables you to optimise your corporate operations with seamless, scalable, and secure network integration for automated control of connected devices. Powered by one of our preferred partner, Crestron.
Crestron Connected® certified provides fast, secure, and reliable corporate integration that can play scheduled content when displays are not in use to strengthen internal branding
Switch displays on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices
Full remote control via your laptop, desktop, and mobile devices
NowSignage - Preferred partner
Real-Time Communications for employee engagement
Choose one of our preferred partner NowSignage for creating automated RSS feeds and social media walls. Your teams will be kept abreast of internal and external news that’s specific and relevant to them, ensuring your people stay informed and remain engaged.
Keep staff informed around updated social distancing rules or even warn staff about potential disruptions to the working day such as fire alarm tests by using our real-time announcements feature.
Last but not least, share reports, dashboards, and other data, completely privately and securely thanks to Microsoft Power BI. Indeed, NowSignage is the only CMS to have developed a full integration with Microsoft Azure.
SUCCESS STORY
They did it
Meet in Place - Global Off-Site Meeting Rooms
"At the heart of Meet in Place is considered design for productive modern working. We want to innovate the meeting space industry and it is because of this that we chose to work with Philips and Niio to facilitate our art programme: specifically creating premium and changing digital art exhibitions that are available to view in every room, in every Meet in Place globally."
Yaron Kopel, Founder, Meet in Place
