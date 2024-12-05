Wireless content sharing made simple with new all-in-one Philips ScreenShare

PPDS is delighted to announce the launch of Philips ScreenShare – a comprehensive new all-in-one presentation software solution, delivering seamless and unrestricted secure wireless content sharing and connected experiences.

Extending the experience with PPDS’ evolving suite of dedicated solutions for education and corporate environments – such as the Philips Collaboration Displays range unveiled earlier this year – Philips ScreenShare effortlessly transforms any teaching or meeting space into a fully secure, inclusive, and connected environment, without any additional hardware.

Pre-installed on all new Philips Collaboration BDL3152E and BDL4152E interactive displays, and available for download via PPDS Wave on existing models, Philips ScreenShare offers near-universal compatibility, connectivity, and inclusivity, overcoming many common complexities, limitations, and frustrations experienced with other comparable content sharing solutions.

Universal compatibility

A fully GDPR-compliant solution, developed in collaboration with DisplayNote, whose software was used in over 300,000 classrooms and powering over 15 million screen shares in 2023 – Philips ScreenShare embraces BYOD, allowing the presenter (screen controller) and up to 100 participants to simultaneously connect and share content directly on the main display using their own personal device. And that’s not all.

Adopting a tech-agnostic approach and ensuring maximum inclusivity and equality, Philips ScreenShare’s flexibility supports content sharing from any device, connected to any network (LAN, WiFI, mobile) and running on any operating system. This includes devices on Windows, Mac, iOS, iPadOS, ChromeOS, or Android, with AirPlay, Google Cast, and Miracast also supported, for effortless usability.

Frank Trossen, Global Business Development Director Education and Corporate at PPDS, commented: “With Philips ScreenShare, we have removed all obstacles to ensure every single person in the room has an equal voice and opportunity to contribute, whether that’s in a classroom, a meeting room, or the boardroom. Even the quietest person can enjoy their share of voice and present with confidence with Philips ScreenShare.”

Freedom to teach / freedom to share

Utilising extensive market feedback, Philips ScreenShare requires almost no training, with even the least tech-savvy able to easily use and understand the solution. This includes extensive control and management of what is shared, when, and by whom.

Up and running within seconds, helping classes to run smoothly and on time, presenters simply open the Philips ScreenShare app on the Philips interactive display, which will automatically reveal a unique six-digit code. Unused codes are automatically refreshed after thirty minutes and at the end of every session, with all connected devices being disconnected to avoid potential unauthorised access.

Upon entering the code into the Philips ScreenShare app or web browser on their own device, the presenter has the freedom to remotely control, manage, and wirelessly present their lesson plans – supporting all file types** – directly on the Philips Professional Display from anywhere in the room, with the technology in the room doing all the heavy lifting.

Participants in the room simply connect to the display using the same process, with all content immediately shared and broadcast on their device in real-time, offering the perfect front-row view wherever they’re sitting.

Maximising engagement

To encourage and facilitate effortless collaboration, presenters can seamlessly connect and disconnect specific devices/individuals at any moment, providing them with the opportunity to wireless present and broadcast their screens on the main display. For enhanced group interactivity, Philips ScreenShare features ‘GridView’ and ‘extended GridView’ allowing up to nine devices to connect and broadcast at the same time.

Further extending and complementing existing out-of-the-box features pre-installed on Philips Collaboration Displays, SceenShare also includes Annotation Mode and a Whiteboard, letting presenters and selected participants draw and add markings over the top of the content being displayed.

Helping to keep the room engaged at all times, and to reduce potentially distracting notetaking, all content presented can be saved, with a shared items folder acting as a central repository for files and links shared during the session. Even those absent can quickly catch up anytime and anywhere with Philips ScreenShare.

Ed Morgan, COO of DisplayNote, said: "We are delighted that PPDS has chosen to augment their Philips Professional Displays with this customised version of DisplayNote’s screen sharing software. Working together we believe this combination will make life easier for the world's presenters and teachers. In addition to every feature you would expect from a modern wireless casting solution, at DisplayNote we add value through our approach to connectivity, security, and support, which we believe will be of great benefit to their users”.

Siddarth Gopal, Global Director Software Solutions at PPDS, commented: “Technology should be open to all, with no individual left behind. At PPDS, we work hard to remove all the complexities and restrictions experienced by some of the other solutions in the market, ensuring maximum inclusivity and productivity, whatever the environment. With Philips ScreenShare, we are facilitating the freedom for people to present how they want, and for participants to broadcast their views instantly and securely. With twenty eight languages and extensive controls and other capabilities, collaboration is made simple or effective.”

Frank Trossen concluded: “Philips ScreenShare, paired with our evolving range of Philips Collaboration displays, and requiring no costly additional hardware or networks, creates what we believe to be one of the most secure, cost-efficient and feature-rich propositions in the current market. We are incredibly excited about the opportunities Philips ScreenShare will provide current and future generations.”