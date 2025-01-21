Turbocharged: PPDS and Oracle Red Bull Racing continue winning formula with new multi-year Team Partner contract extension

Full throttle

Accelerating forward, the new and extended agreement between PPDS and Oracle Red Ball Racing takes the partnership up a gear, developing the range of tailored solutions to be installed and used across even more of the mission critical departments within the Red Bull Technology Campus over the coming years.

Optimising results through teamwork, creativity and a firm understanding of the road ahead, this will also for the first time include solutions developed by PPDS inside the newly built state-of-the-art, 5,000ft2 Red Bull Ford Powertrains facility, used to design and develop the next generation of engines in house.

Winning team

Christian Horner, Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO, commented: “In the fast-paced world of Formula One™, if you stop innovating or striving to be better, you’re settling for second best. This is something we believe in everything we do, both on and off the racetrack. It’s therefore imperative we choose the right partners to join us on our journey, whether building new engines or providing best-in-class digital displays. With PPDS, we have a partner who shares our philosophy and ambitions, and we are delighted to be extending into a new era with them.”

Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development at PPDS, added: “In AV the best success stories are driven by true partnerships. Industry leaders and pioneers coming together to deliver winning solutions. That essence is fully captured working with Oracle Red Bull Racing, a team like us, that prefers to lead rather than follow and is not afraid to take risks to achieve its goals and ambitions. We are incredibly proud of what we have been able to achieve together and look forward to continuing this success.”

Tim de Ruiter, Business Development Director at PPDS managing the partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, commented: “Working with Oracle Red Bull Racing continues to be a huge inspiration to myself, the full PPDS team, and our partners, working and coming together in an environment and culture that is fuelled by the desire to be the very best.

“Together, we have already achieved so much, transforming the way the Oracle Red Bull Racing marketing teams collaborate, creating unrivalled guest hospitality, and building one of Europe’s largest indoor dvLED walls in the MK-7 events venue in Milton Keynes.

“And this is just the beginning. Like ourselves, Oracle Red Bull Racing always has an eye to the future, and I am proud to say we are supporting their plans and ambitions, with some exciting new solutions being developed over the coming years.”

VIP benefits for PPDS partners

In addition to helping create a winning formula within Oracle Red Bull Racing, the partnership continues to bring incredible benefits and opportunities to PPDS’ valued partners and customers, with a range of exclusive, money-can’t-buy events and experiences.

Since 2022, PPDS has invited more than 100 partners to enjoy exclusive Oracle Red Bull Racing race day hospitality and events, including all expenses paid Grand Prix’ at Monaco, Monza, Silverstone and Zandvoort, as well as in Austin, Las Vegas, Miami, Abu Dhabi, Shanghai, and Singapore.

Ron Cottaar, Director of Global Marketing and Head of Marketing USA at PPDS concluded: “PPDS is fast becoming a brand synonymous with the world’s most elite sports and sports teams, closely associated with FC Barcelona, Harlequins, and, of course, Oracle Red Bull Racing. And these are all more than just standard partnerships. They are strategic alliances, two teams working together to achieve more. We are incredibly proud to be associated with the Oracle Red Bull team.”