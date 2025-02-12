True colour control: New tech partnership brings advanced range of 4K and 8K Philips dvLED displays with True Performance control – made in Europe, available globally

Made in Europe

Extending PPDS’ growing portfolio of TAA compliant, military grade secure displays – which includes Philips Signage 4000 Series D-Line and Philips Videowall X-Line – the new Philips True Performance dvLED solution, including both panels and controller, will be produced and calibrated in Europe, further elevating PPDS’ position as a reliable and trusted trade ready global supplier to a broadening range of markets, including command and control rooms in both the public and private sectors.

In the US, specifically, the partnership will further open opportunities for PPDS when competing for US Government projects, providing a broad portfolio of TAA compliant solutions to support all executive departments, from Defence, Education, Homeland Security, and Transportation, all the way through to the White House.

Synched brilliance

Soft launched at ISE, and setting new standards in visual perfection, with the combination of technologies from both PPDS and True Performance, customers can enjoy up to 7680 x 4320 resolutions, 240Hz frame rates, advanced greyscale and colour fidelity, plus near-zero latency, ensuring optimum conditions for reproduction via camera systems.

Jeroen Brants, Global Product Director dvLED for PPDS, said: “For this new range we are augmenting the already proven benefits of our leading Philips Unite LED line up with new functionality from True Performance to create a brand new total solution. The production in Europe makes it even more compelling, with our global product managers and technical support based here, and many of our customers requesting a made in Europe solution and TAA compliance. And of course, with the colour accuracy that can now be achieved, it makes this ideal for our partners needing that perfect brand representation, for instance, with Oracle Red Bull Racing.”

True Performance’s technologies broke new ground in 2024, with the company becoming the world’s first dvLED solutions provider to be Pantone Validated and Pantone SkinTone™ Validated, certifying and ensuring colour accuracy.

Relied on by more than 10 million designers and producers around the world, Pantone is a recognised leader in colour development and communication, providing a benchmark for colour capability and accuracy on monitors and displays. Pantone SkinTone™ Validated certifies the displays can authentically reproduce a diverse set of skin tones.

This provides new opportunities beyond command and control environments, equally beneficial for businesses in which clarity and colour accuracy are vital. Where nowadays most imaging is digital in the design and review phase, design studios in automotive (and other manufacturing) showrooms, fashion brands, virtual production, high end conference and board rooms, public venues (such as museums) will benefit from Pantone colour accuracy. With near-zero latency, it is also a desirable solution for TV studios, live broadcasting (such as in stadiums) and even eGaming.

Automatic calibration born in Europe

Ensuring optimal performance and colour consistency at all times, the new Philips LED displays and control system will benefit from ‘automatic calibration’, a unique and intelligent algorithm and feature that ensures colour calibration is performed just once in the European factory, after which it is automatically adjusted for the lifetime of the product, including for any panel replacements.

These Philips True Performance LED displays will also be developed to feature remote management via the Philips Wave ecosystem, bringing unparalleled display management and content control, as well as predictive maintenance opportunities.

Yury Romov, CEO of True Performance, commented: “We are excited to partner with PPDS to bring our True Performance technology into these new Philips Professional Displays. Together we bring a unique proposition into the global market, and we are thrilled to be showcasing these benefits on the Philips stand 3P500 at ISE 2025 in Barcelona.”

Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development at PPDS, added: “At PPDS, we have adopted an open approach to the way we do business. We can’t do everything ourselves and there are some truly fantastic technologies in the market that, in partnership, bring augmented benefits and even greater choice and value to our partners and customers. This technology partnership with True Performance adds new strengths to both our businesses and we look forward to the opportunities ahead.”