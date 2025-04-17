PPDS and E Ink celebrate 20 years of partnership at Touch Taiwan 2025 while sizing up for colour accuracy and brightness with Philips Tableaux ePaper displays

Hui Lee, President of E Ink Netherlands office, added: “At E Ink, we are proud to have continued our journey and our great relationship as a technology partner for Philips Professional Displays. Together with PPDS, our companies are based in both Europe and in Taiwan, allowing us to collaborate closely as we advance this incredible ePaper technology. With a growing range – in number and in size – of Philips Tableaux ePaper displays, together we are advancing our mission to deliver a more sustainable proposition for businesses around the world.”

No compromise on quality

“The most common question I’m asked about Philips Tableaux is when it will be available in a bigger size,” Martijn explained. “But it’s not that simple. We can only move as fast as the technology allows. Not all colour ePaper displays are made equally. Image quality and performance in both indoor and outdoor installations are often crucial to the experience and brand ambitions for our customers.

“This is particularly true for companies for whom colour accuracy needs to be precise. At Oracle Red Bull Racing, for example, the colour mix for the car liveries can change from race to race, depending on light conditions. Ensuring that consistent look and feel, always. The same is true for environments where ePaper displays may feature alongside other digital displays – inside and outside. That is one of the big reasons why Oracle Red Bull Racing selected Philips Professional Displays as their Team Partner…whether for their huge Philips LED walls or for paper replacement with Philips Tableaux, we make colour accuracy work for that brand experience.”

The perfect match

Bart Wouters, International Product Manager at PPDS notes that, at ISE 2025, there were a number of vendors showcasing larger colour ePaper sizes, leading to questions from the media and customers alike. However, Wouters explained that bigger doesn’t always mean better, and that focusing on image quality, colour accuracy, and performance in a range of lighting environments are key to acceptance of the technology by customers across the wider marketplace.

He continued: “Unfortunately, some of the larger ePaper displays we are seeing would fall short of the expectations of our customers, especially those seeking displays for indoor use. At PPDS, we don’t compromise on quality, bringing an ePaper signage range that answers on better colours, better performance, better display management – with Philips Wave remote device management via our Android System on Chip – and better power options, including Power over Ethernet. We are working closely with E Ink on this and we aim to continue our ePaper journey at the forefront, with more world-firsts yet to come.”

Steeped in history

PPDS was the first manufacturer to introduce ePaper signage displays to the market with the launch of the 25” Philips Tableaux model in 2023, but the roots of this technology – and partnership – trace back more than two decades.

Philips, with its heritage as a pioneer in display technologies since it introduced its first TV in the 1940s, was also instrumental in shaping the ePaper landscape, with the earliest ePaper research and development initiated by the product managers at Philips in the 1990s.

E Ink acquired Philips’ ePaper division in 2005, enabling the company to scale its manufacturing capabilities and drive technological advancements, firmly establishing itself as the world leader in ePaper technology.

These developments set the stage for innovations that continue to shape the digital signage and display industries today and were the foundations on which the Philips Tableaux range was developed.

Martijn concluded: “The journey of ePaper is a testament to the power of collaboration and leadership. Together, our companies are not only revolutionising display technology – we are bringing businesses everywhere forward for a more sustainable future.

“We look forward to continuing this incredible partnership and delivering breakthroughs in ePaper technology to the market. The next great examples of this are just around the corner, so stay tuned!!