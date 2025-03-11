Fabrice Penhoat promoted to drive Philips digital signage and dvLED growth in French and African markets
Continuing an accomplished and highly successful career with PPDS, Fabrice assumes the newly created position of ‘Business Director Philips Signage and dvLED France, Dom Tom and Africa’, and will be responsible for the implementation and execution of an accelerated sales and growth strategy for Philips Professional Displays in these regions.
PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of accomplished international AV sales director, Fabrice Penhoat, spearheading a new growth chapter in its thriving French and African markets.
With an accomplished AV career spanning over two decades – 13 years of which have been devoted exclusively to Philips Professional Displays – Fabrice takes the newly created position of Business Director Philips Signage and dvLED for France, the French overseas territories (Dom Tom), and Africa, and will play a leading role in the development and execution of PPDS’ digital signage and LED sales strategies in this key region.
Continuing a strong vein of attracting and developing the AV industry’s leading and aspiring talents, Fabrice is a popular and valued member of the PPDS team, having started his career with the company back in 2015, joining as Commercial Director Philips Signage.
Throughout his PPDS journey, Fabrice’s indisputable talents have continued to evolve and to be recognised by PPDS’ global management team, earning him a succession of promotions, gaining invaluable and unparalleled knowledge and experience working and operating in the French and African AV markets. Previous roles at PPDS include Sales Director (France) and, most recently, Key Account and Business Development Manager (France, Dom Tom and Africa), making him the perfect candidate to lead and achieve the company’s digital signage and dvLED ambitions through 2025 and beyond.
The next level
Based in Paris and reporting to Cesar Sanz, Sales Director for France and Iberia, Fabrice will, in his extended position, be responsible for the implementation and execution of PPDS’ accelerated sales and growth strategy in the region. This will include identifying and seizing new business opportunities, nurturing and expanding existing reseller and other partner relationships, and increasing brand and product awareness of PPDS’ evolving range of state-of-the-art and highly versatile Philips Signage and dvLED portfolios. This includes growing all key market verticals, with retail, corporate, control rooms, education, broadcast, public venues, food and beverage, transportation, as well as DooH, sports stadiums, and arenas as a growing core focus.
Beyond the geographic boundaries of France and Africa, Fabrice will also work closely with local PPDS sales teams around the world, helping to support international projects and share best practice to help ensure customer experiences are maximised at all times.
Discussing his promotion, Fabrice commented: “I am proud to have been entrusted in helping guide our business on this next phase in France, Dom Tom, and Africa. As anyone who visited the Philips stand at ISE 2025 in Barcelona will have seen, the interest in Philips Professional Displays has reached a new level. This proves the power of our amazing team of PPDS people together with what I truly believe is the most versatile and complete product offering available on the global market. It is an exciting time to be part of the business.”
Cesar Sanz added: “We have identified some great business growth opportunities for our Philips dvLED and digital signage solutions in France and Africa. It is vital that we have the right infrastructure, the right processes and, above all, the right people on the ground to support our partners and customers to the highest possible standards. With Fabrice, I believe we have the talent and the products in place to take the business in these markets to even greater heights. I wish Fabrice every success in his new role.”