Philips Genius education software
Accelerate your teaching and learning - preinstalled with your Philips Collaboration Interactive Classroom displays, and ready to use across any interactive display on your campus.
Designed to enhance Education
Bringing every tool that educators need for lesson planning, delivery, and classroom display activities in one easy-to-access, intuitive, and secure place. Designed with educators, for education, and brought together with future-focused developers and cutting-edge technologies. Discover your Philips Genius.
Discover your Philips Genius
With a purpose to improve people’s health and wellbeing through meaningful innovation, the Philips brand is with us through life. Now, Philips Genius brings that purpose into the classroom – cloud-based education software, also available as a local app for Android, Windows* and iOS*, designed to make life easier for educators and students alike.
*Available from Q3 2024
KEY ADVANTAGES
What’s different about Philips Genius?
Intuitive and connected
Secure, easy to navigate, feature rich flexibility for teachers and students, allowing collaboration across devices in the class and elsewhere.
Open to tech
Ready to use on your Philips Collaboration display, and across your existing fleet, including other manufacturers’ displays.
Future proofed
Designed by our own dedicated PPDS developers with a commitment to extend and evolve together with education needs.
DESIGN AHEAD OF SCHEDULE
From lesson planning…
Fast, efficient, effective and focused – that is surely the plan for every lesson. From the moment the teacher is in front of their students, Philips Genius is the enabler, empowering speed of set up, efficient information retrieval, effective sharing, and focused students.
With a unique log in ensuring security, every teacher can enter any classroom and be up and running with their lesson plan and own tailored set up in seconds.
BRING LESSONS TO LIFE
…Inspiring students with connected content…
With access to a wealth of information, including 3D animations, videos and images, plus AI powered search enabling results that are relevant to the students in the room, topics remain engaging and applicable, while flexing to the lesson time and place.
As well as the integrated Philips Genius library of curated content, educators can easily link to other sources and software, delivering on breadth and depth across the curriculum.
YOUR CHOICE OF TOOLS
…Switching on students, engaging educators…
Including a range of easy-to-use tools, with Philips Genius it is simple to explain and demonstrate on the screen – for the class in the room and elsewhere. Maths, sciences and tech, languages, humanities, and art – choose from pens, highlighter, eraser, ruler, protractor, voting, and much more.
Pair with your Philips Collaboration Interactive Classroom display for further usability with slick and speedy multi touch for up to forty fingers.
WHATEVER YOUR OPERATING PLATFORM
…Working together with your connected device…
Whether connecting from Android, iOS, Windows, an internet browser, or locally installed, Philips Genius supports multiple platforms to ensure educators and students can connect with ease.
Allowing you to import your documents, presentations, artwork, and more from any connected device.
IN THE CLASSROOM AND ONLINE
…Easy info sharing for the whole class
Integrated with Philips ScreenShare technology, it is also easy to share work at the end of each lesson. Simply save your annotated lesson and you are ready to go.
Ideal for teachers to share with their students in the class and anywhere else in the world. Ready to add to their OneNote or other curation tool for homework and revision.
