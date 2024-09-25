GPA Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
You have interest in our Global Partner Alliance, here a few FAQs to help you understand the scope of our program.
Why does PPDS have a Global Partner Alliance (GPA)?
At PPDS, we recognize that dependable and capable partners and the knowledge of the landscape that they serve, are the key drivers towards transforming our global business within International Key Account Management (IKAM). Therefore, we embarked on building an alliance that would be composed of several of our top members of the PPDS partner community - in one network – together with the ability to provide the multinational end customer with a scalable solution coupled with exceptional service and support, in every corner of the world. Additionally, we also recognize the need to support all of our partners who may come to us with a project for an international rollout and be able to immediately benefit from the GPA.
What are the regions that the Global Partner Alliance (GPA) cover?
The GPA covers all regions that PPDS operates within – this means Asia-Pacific (including China & Japan), the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa. An impressive footprint that covers over 200 counties and territories.
What are the services capabilities of the GPA?
The GPA has a range of solution providers and services partners who are well-equipped to provide for a range of AV products and related services. Aside from the installation, product refresh and integration options, there are also managed services, preventive maintenance services, professional/consulting services, that are on offer.
How does a partner become a member, also known as an Alliance Partner, of the PPDS GPA?
An Alliance Partner is typically invited from amongst our best skilled and valued partners who possess the knowledge and capabilities in terms of the technology solutions. In addition, the partner would possess a solid knowledge of the customer segments and the geographical markets that they are present in. These are trusted partners who have built a close relationship with PPDS over the years and have the shared focus on exceptional customer service and quality.
How do I request for a discussion on my plans to implement an AV/signage project for my company (as an end customer) or for my client (as a partner)?
Please see the contact points below. Click on the appropriate link and fill-in the details in the online form. A PPDS representative will then reach out to you shortly.
Project request
Would you like to learn more about building solutions and global project implementation with our Alliance Partners?
Contact
Get in touch