Open² greater guest experiences

image
image

Discover your new world of opportunity with Philips hospitality displays

Powering out of this world experiences for hotel guests around the globe. From the moment they walk toward your hotel, through check in, and in their guest rooms. In your restaurants, health and wellbeing facilities, events and conferencing suites, and beyond. The Philips hospitality display range has a solution to suit.​

Sustainability. Security. Seamless connectivity. It’s all part of the service.

image

Empowering hoteliers

Truly connected digital displays, providing guests with a personalised welcome and branded journey all the way through your hotel. All while empowering you with remote updates, insights, control, and creativity.

image

Enthralling guests

In their rooms it's all about home-from-home experiences with that extra touch of luxury. Bringing them the easiest access to the content they want to enjoy, in high resolution, and with cinematic sound.

image

And bringing your​ hotel the greatest returns

Anticipating your guest's every need. That is the key to bringing them back - again and again, into the future. Take their experience to new heights with future-proofed Philips hospitality displays.

image

From the moment your guests arrive

Philips Professional Displays for hospitality are designed to extend your brand, and your opportunities, as well as the guests’ experience.​

image

Extending the warmest welcome

Introduce the personal touch, with tailored messages that are dedicated to greeting your guests from the moment they enter their room.​

image

With home-from-home experiences

Entertain them with hotel TVs streaming with the very latest features and functionality - including Google Cast, Netflix ready for them to log in to their own account, and easy access to countless apps on the Google Play store.

image

In every area of your establishment

Expand upon their possibilities with exceptional displays and seamless messaging guiding them around your property - in your restaurants and bars, conferencing rooms, health and wellbeing facilities, and even through to your outdoor areas.

Open2 greater guest experiences and take your hotel well into the future with Philips Professional Displays for hospitality.

image

