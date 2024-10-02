Prodotti

Showcasing solution

Your recommended solution is ready. The Philips X-Line Videowall Display takes your showcase content to the next level.

image
image

It is time to solve the following concerns within your corporate space:

• You want to make an extraordinary first impression?

• You’d like to make a positive impact for your audience?

We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, including all the hardware and software you need from Philips and our preferred partners. Your recommendation is listed below. Want more info? Get in touch, we’re always happy to help.

Enhance

workplace culture with immersive branded content

Create

an impressive office environment

Inspire

employees and promote innovative thinking

image

Philips X-Line Videowall Display

Get the bigger picture

With a Philips X-Line Videowall Display, your attention is guaranteed. Philips X-Line has been designed to help you create an immersive viewing experience, bring your content to life with perfect colours, experience the impact of linking that’s almost seamless, and make an incredible impression by linking multiple displays.

Reach new heights or go wide with a custom Videowall display in either portrait or landscape mode for striking content that fits perfectly in your space.

Philips X-Line
image

NOWSIGNAGE - PREFERRED PARTNER

Real-Time Communications for employee engagement

Choose one of our preferred partner NowSignage for creating automated RSS feeds and social media walls. Your teams will be kept abreast of internal and external news that’s specific and relevant to them, ensuring your people stay informed and remain engaged.

Keep staff informed around updated social distancing rules or even warn staff about potential disruptions to the working day such as fire alarm tests by using our real-time announcements feature.

Last but not least, share reports, dashboards, and other data, completely privately and securely thanks to Microsoft Power BI. Indeed, NowSignage is the only CMS to have developed a full integration with Microsoft Azure.

Discover more

