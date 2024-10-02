Showcasing solution
Your recommended solution is ready. The Philips X-Line Videowall Display takes your showcase content to the next level.
It is time to solve the following concerns within your corporate space:
• You want to make an extraordinary first impression?
• You’d like to make a positive impact for your audience?
We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, including all the hardware and software you need from Philips and our preferred partners. Your recommendation is listed below. Want more info? Get in touch, we’re always happy to help.
Enhance
workplace culture with immersive branded content
Create
an impressive office environment
Inspire
employees and promote innovative thinking
Philips X-Line Videowall Display
Get the bigger picture
With a Philips X-Line Videowall Display, your attention is guaranteed. Philips X-Line has been designed to help you create an immersive viewing experience, bring your content to life with perfect colours, experience the impact of linking that’s almost seamless, and make an incredible impression by linking multiple displays.
Reach new heights or go wide with a custom Videowall display in either portrait or landscape mode for striking content that fits perfectly in your space.
NOWSIGNAGE - PREFERRED PARTNER
Real-Time Communications for employee engagement
Choose one of our preferred partner NowSignage for creating automated RSS feeds and social media walls. Your teams will be kept abreast of internal and external news that’s specific and relevant to them, ensuring your people stay informed and remain engaged.
Keep staff informed around updated social distancing rules or even warn staff about potential disruptions to the working day such as fire alarm tests by using our real-time announcements feature.
Last but not least, share reports, dashboards, and other data, completely privately and securely thanks to Microsoft Power BI. Indeed, NowSignage is the only CMS to have developed a full integration with Microsoft Azure.
Contact
Get in touch