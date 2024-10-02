Inspiring solution
Your recommended solution is ready. The Philips L-Line LED Videowall Display takes your content to the next level.
It is time to solve the following concerns within your corporate space:
• You’d like a super impressive display for your content?
• You need to make a remarkable first impression?
• You want to create a powerful impact for your audience?
We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, including all the hardware and software you need from Philips and our preferred partners. Your recommendation is listed below. Want more info? Get in touch, we’re always happy to help.
Transform
your office into a vibrant and inspiring workspace
Make
every office day an impressive experience
Motivate
your employees and visitors with a unique and beautiful videowall
Philips L-Line LED Videowall
Unleash your imagination
Fuel their imagination with a seamless custom display. With the Philips L-Line LED Videowall Display, the possibilities are endless. The bezel-free design, wide viewing angle, and incredible brightness ensure authoritative imaging.
• Custom shapes in any size
• Spectacular picture quality
• Endless possibilities
NOWSIGNAGE - PREFERRED PARTNER
Real-Time Communications for employee engagement
Choose one of our preferred partner NowSignage for creating automated RSS feeds and social media walls. Your teams will be kept abreast of internal and external news that’s specific and relevant to them, ensuring your people stay informed and remain engaged.
Keep staff informed around updated social distancing rules or even warn staff about potential disruptions to the working day such as fire alarm tests by using our real-time announcements feature.
Last but not least, share reports, dashboards, and other data, completely privately and securely thanks to Microsoft Power BI. Indeed, NowSignage is the only CMS to have developed a full integration with Microsoft Azure.
