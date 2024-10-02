Prodotti

Inspiring solution

Your recommended solution is ready. The Philips L-Line LED Videowall Display takes your content to the next level.

image
image

It is time to solve the following concerns within your corporate space:

• You’d like a super impressive display for your content?

• You need to make a remarkable first impression?

• You want to create a powerful impact for your audience?

We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, including all the hardware and software you need from Philips and our preferred partners. Your recommendation is listed below. Want more info? Get in touch, we’re always happy to help.

Transform

your office into a vibrant and inspiring workspace

Make

every office day an impressive experience

Motivate

your employees and visitors with a unique and beautiful videowall

image

Philips L-Line LED Videowall

Unleash your imagination

Fuel their imagination with a seamless custom display. With the Philips L-Line LED Videowall Display, the possibilities are endless. The bezel-free design, wide viewing angle, and incredible brightness ensure authoritative imaging.

• Custom shapes in any size

• Spectacular picture quality

• Endless possibilities

Philips L-Line Serie 9000
image

NOWSIGNAGE - PREFERRED PARTNER

Real-Time Communications for employee engagement

Choose one of our preferred partner NowSignage for creating automated RSS feeds and social media walls. Your teams will be kept abreast of internal and external news that’s specific and relevant to them, ensuring your people stay informed and remain engaged.

Keep staff informed around updated social distancing rules or even warn staff about potential disruptions to the working day such as fire alarm tests by using our real-time announcements feature.

Last but not least, share reports, dashboards, and other data, completely privately and securely thanks to Microsoft Power BI. Indeed, NowSignage is the only CMS to have developed a full integration with Microsoft Azure.

Discover more

