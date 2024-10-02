Prodotti

Digital signage

Display interattivi

Direct view LED displays

TV professionali

Display videowall

Visualizza e confronta tutti i display professionali Philips

Soluzioni

Soluzioni professionali

Visualizza tutte le soluzioni professionali

Configuratori

Integrazioni

Visualizza tutte le integrazioni

Settori

Internazionale

Assistenza ai partner

Assistenza clienti

Partnership

Partnership

Soluzioni

Sponsorship

Info utili

Casi di studio

Comunicati stampa

Articoli

Visualizza tutti gli approfondimenti

Assistenza

Servizio del prodotto

Assistenza sito web

Assistenza prodotti

Control and monitor solution

Your recommended solution is ready. The Philips L-Line LED Videowall Display takes your content to the next level.

image
image

It is time to solve the following concerns within your corporate space:

• You need your displays operational around the clock?

• You cannot afford any downtime?

• You need uniformity for reliable content comparison and analysis?

We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, including all the hardware and software you need from Philips and our preferred partners. Your recommendation is listed below. Want more info? Get in touch, we’re always happy to help.

Ensure

all details are under control

Optimal

picture quality with completely seamless linking

Create

a unique custom design of any shape or size

image

Philips L-Line LED Videowall

Unleash your imagination

Fuel their imagination with a seamless custom display. With the Philips L-Line LED Videowall Display, the possibilities are endless. The bezel-free design, wide viewing angle, and incredible brightness ensure authoritative imaging.

• Perfect picture clarity

• Ultra-high brightness even at wide viewing angles

• Superb image quality and perfect uniformity

• Ultra-high refresh rate for smooth, judder-free images

Philips L-Line Serie 9000
image

NOWSIGNAGE - PREFERRED PARTNER

Private and secure information

Choose one of our preferred partner NowSignage to share reports, dashboards, and other data, completely privately and securely thanks to Microsoft Power BI. Indeed, NowSignage is the only CMS to have developed a full integration with Microsoft Azure so that Power BI users can display BI reports, dashboards, and other data, completely privately and securely. Within a corporate environment, it is imperative to cut through the noise and succinctly present business critical information to a relevant audience at a time and place that allows them to make informed decisions.

Discover more
image

PHILIPS 32:9 SuperWide curved LCD display

Wide open possibilities

Award-winning 49" curved 32:9 SuperWide display is like two full-size high-performance monitors in one. Get fluid, artefact-free performance at virtually any frame rate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

Learn More

Richiedi info

Per saperne di più sulle nostre soluzioni innovative e personalizzate.

Contattaci
contact us

Contact

Get in touch