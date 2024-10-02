Choose one of our preferred partner NowSignage to share reports, dashboards, and other data, completely privately and securely thanks to Microsoft Power BI. Indeed, NowSignage is the only CMS to have developed a full integration with Microsoft Azure so that Power BI users can display BI reports, dashboards, and other data, completely privately and securely. Within a corporate environment, it is imperative to cut through the noise and succinctly present business critical information to a relevant audience at a time and place that allows them to make informed decisions.