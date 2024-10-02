Control and monitor solution
Your recommended solution is ready. The Philips L-Line LED Videowall Display takes your content to the next level.
It is time to solve the following concerns within your corporate space:
• You need your displays operational around the clock?
• You cannot afford any downtime?
• You need uniformity for reliable content comparison and analysis?
We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, including all the hardware and software you need from Philips and our preferred partners. Your recommendation is listed below. Want more info? Get in touch, we’re always happy to help.
Ensure
all details are under control
Optimal
picture quality with completely seamless linking
Create
a unique custom design of any shape or size
Philips L-Line LED Videowall
Unleash your imagination
Fuel their imagination with a seamless custom display. With the Philips L-Line LED Videowall Display, the possibilities are endless. The bezel-free design, wide viewing angle, and incredible brightness ensure authoritative imaging.
• Perfect picture clarity
• Ultra-high brightness even at wide viewing angles
• Superb image quality and perfect uniformity
• Ultra-high refresh rate for smooth, judder-free images
NOWSIGNAGE - PREFERRED PARTNER
Private and secure information
Choose one of our preferred partner NowSignage to share reports, dashboards, and other data, completely privately and securely thanks to Microsoft Power BI. Indeed, NowSignage is the only CMS to have developed a full integration with Microsoft Azure so that Power BI users can display BI reports, dashboards, and other data, completely privately and securely. Within a corporate environment, it is imperative to cut through the noise and succinctly present business critical information to a relevant audience at a time and place that allows them to make informed decisions.
PHILIPS 32:9 SuperWide curved LCD display
Wide open possibilities
Award-winning 49" curved 32:9 SuperWide display is like two full-size high-performance monitors in one. Get fluid, artefact-free performance at virtually any frame rate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.
