PPDS kicks off 2025 with the appointment of Lutz Harder as new Global Product Manager for Interactive Displays

Meeting market needs and ambitions

Based in PPDS’ R&D and product development offices in Gent (Belgium) – and reporting to Andrea Barbuti, Global Product Management Lead for EMEA – Lutz will play an integral and strategic role in the growth and development of PPDS’ evolving interactive display portfolio and business.

Described by his colleagues as a ‘dedicated and detail-oriented professional’, Lutz is now working closely with global R&D, sales, and business management teams to identify new market growth opportunities. His aim? To drive the development of both existing and future generations of interactive display products and software solutions, tailored to a variety of market verticals and in specific countries.

Core markets include but are not limited to education, corporate, retail and hospitality, in all of which PPDS has made significant gains – and positions of market leadership – in 2024.

Lutz’s role will also adhere to PPDS’ unparalleled focus on sustainability and lifecycle management, delivering more energy efficient and cost effective solutions to market.

Forefront of innovation

Discussing his new role, Lutz – who will present on the Philips stand NJ10 at Bett 2025 showcasing PPDS’ latest interactive solutions for education, and on stand 3P500 at ISE – commented: “I am thrilled to have accepted this exciting position at PPDS and to be entrusted in supporting the company in its growth goals and ambitions.

“Working at TP Vision means being part of a dynamic and innovative environment that offers excellent career opportunities, and in my 10 years with the company, I have gained a deep understanding of the philosophy, value, and innovation that goes into every Philips display. This is something that permeates throughout the PPDS team. Philips Professional Displays is a brand founded on breaking new ground and delivering world-first and world-leading solutions to the market. I’m delighted to be part of its journey.”

Andrea Barbuti added: “The role and importance of interactive displays, whether delivering elevated meeting room or smarter classroom experiences, continues to grow. It is therefore vital for PPDS to remain at the forefront of innovation, for hardware and for software.



“Our strategy is to drive the market forward and to achieve those high bars we set ourselves, we need industry innovators. People who want to make a difference. Lutz absolutely ticks these boxes and, on behalf of PPDS, I welcome him to the team and wish him every success.”

If you are attending Bett 2025 or ISE 2025 and would like to secure an interview with Lutz, or any other member of the Philips Professional Displays team, please call Michael Garwood on +44 07300 841 927.

To learn more about Philips Professional Displays, please visit the website here, or contact your local PPDS sales manager.