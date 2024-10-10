Philips hotel TVs become the number one bestselling hospitality range in Europe
Switching over: The industry’s first – and currently only – available Google Cast™ and Netflix ready dedicated hospitality TV series, the game-changing Philips MediaSuite has become the undisputed choice for hotels and businesses in the hospitality sector.
PPDS is excited to announce another important milestone for its hotel TV range, including the revolutionary Google Cast and Netflix ready Philips MediaSuite TVs, which have become the number one bestselling hospitality TVs in Europe.
Designed exclusively for guest room experiences, the introduction of the Philips MediaSuite series at ISE 2019 set a new benchmark for in-room, home-from-home TV entertainment in hotels, putting guests in control of their viewing experience and transforming the perception of hospitality TVs forever.
With worldwide sales surpassing over half a million at the turn of this year, the highly unique, and futureproof Philips MediaSuite range – available globally across models from 19”-75” – continues to be the preferred TV entertainment solution of choice for new and existing hotels, with sales in Western Europe reaching an all-time high during Q1 and Q2.
Using official data from Omdia for Q2, figures show Philips MediaSuite market share in the Benelux region has risen to over 40 per cent, with the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), surpassing 45 per cent. In France and the Nordics market share has exceeded 50 per cent and 59 per cent respectively, with one in every two hotels in Sweden now choosing Philips MediaSuite.
In some areas across Western Europe, sales of Philips MediaSuite TVs have increased by 25 per cent compared to the second quarter of last year, with Accor, B&B Hotels, Best Western, Choice, Four Seasons, IHG, Louvre, Marriott, Radisson, and Wyndham, to name just a few regional and international supplier agreements.
Outside of Europe, the result continues to surpass expectations, with analysis showing similar rises. Philips MediaSuite is now number one in China and Australia, with significant gains in North America, following the series’ introduction in 2021.
Jeroen Verhaeghe, Global Business Development Director for Hospitality at PPDS, and the innovator behind Philips MediaSuite, commented: “We are thrilled by the continued success of Philips MediaSuite and crucially the positive impact the solution is having on our customers and their guests. In our opinion, the hotel TV simply wasn’t keeping pace with home entertainment.
“That’s why we created Philips MediaSuite, introducing all the solutions guests love and are accustomed to. Google Cast, Netflix, voice control, plus access to thousands of apps via Google Play, while adding extensive remote management, personalisation, and interactivity, as well as insight features for the hotelier. With our commitment to Android and our global team of industry and technology experts, new updates, capabilities and features are regularly introduced, ensuring Philips MediaSuite keeps pace with guest demands and takes functionality far beyond that of any traditional hotel TV.”
Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development at PPDS added: “I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved to date with Philips MediaSuite and delighted that all the hard work our team of innovators puts in daily continues to be recognised. Make no mistake, Philips MediaSuite has set the new benchmark for hotel TVs, with many of our competitors now giving us the greatest compliment by adopting the same strategy.
“Our innovative leadership in this field has never been clearer than the introduction of Google Cast (formerly Chromecast built-in™) on our TVs in 2019, letting guests access and cast their content from their preferred accounts (including Apple TV+, DAZN, Disney+, Prime, YouTube™, and more) directly onto the TV using their own personal device. Simple one touch access for the guest, with no additional wires, dongles, or reoccurring equipment fees for the hotel. We thank all our customers and look forward to bringing more great experiences to hotels and hotel guests around the world with Philips MediaSuite TVs.”