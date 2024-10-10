Options for all – hospitality display solutions

Connectivity options

Talking of connectivity, the way the hotel’s TV fleet is networked is also in scope for PPDS with Philips Professional Displays, with a range of options that allow hoteliers to manage their connectivity their way.

This is even more evident with the introduction of the Philips Cast Server. This brand new, dedicated, and highly innovative hotel TV networking solution has been designed to deliver seamless and secure casting and app streaming opportunities for hoteliers and their guests alike. It works together with PPDS’ CMND, and hotel PMSs, to bring a wealth of new capabilities for hotels of all sizes.

Enabling the creation of unique and fully tailored hospitality TV experiences built around the needs of individual guests, the Cast Server allows them to securely cast their own content onto their guest room TV without switching to a separate network. What is more, it empowers hoteliers with a wealth of information allowing them to monitor, manage and maintain their hotel TV investments.

The networking options for Philips professional TVs don’t stop there, though. Designed on Android, they can be easily integrated to suit the unique IT needs of the hotel.

Better still, PPDS’s CMND device management solution provides a powerful and flexible platform – free of charge. As well as enabling easy installation, monitoring, and maintenance of the TV, interfaced with the hotel’s PMS of choice, and with a SmartInfo CMS tool included, the solution offers a wealth of opportunity, including content creation and management via CMND & Create, easy customisation of guest information and entertainment options to bring better guest experiences with CMND & Check-In, and app management and software updates via CMND & Control.

With Philips Professional Displays for hospitality, the in-room TV is just the beginning. Extend your guests' experiences all around the establishment – from the entrance and throughout their stay,

