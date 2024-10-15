Marie Curie Hospice, Newcastle - Together for Cinema
Together for Cinema is one of our social partners, supported via TPV Cares, who partners with AV businesses to design and install home cinemas in hospices across the UK. One of their latest cinema rooms can be found in the Marie Curie Hospice in Newcastle, where a fantastic 98” Philips Professional Displays is now in prime position for the young people and their families in their care.
Marie Curie Hospices are set up to provide care for people living with terminal illnesses, and their families and support networks. There are nine hospices in the Marie Curie group, located around the UK - five in the UK, two in Scotland, one in Wales and one in Northern Ireland.
The Marie Curie Hospice in Newcastle offers a range services to help people live well with terminal illness, including inpatient support – for symptom management, rehabilitation, and for end of life care – and an array of day services, from physiotherapy to relaxation to art therapy.
The multidisciplinary teams don’t only support the person with the terminal illness – they also care for friends, carers, and family members of all ages.
Visiting the hospice, which was purpose-built, and is set in beautifully landscaped gardens overlooking the Tyne and Gateshead, Ian Morrish from Together for Cinema formed a plan to create a fantastic new Home Cinema room, collaborating with AV industry supporters to provide products and installation.
Together for Cinema aims to work with local installation partners, and so recruited the help of Martin Wakefield of Wakefields for this project. After meeting with the Hospice, Martin also recruited the support of Lesley Mcdine from Fleur Interiors, and Dan Clint, a lighting consultant from CP Lighting, created an ambitious design.
A great design for the room needed great products to deliver a quality cinematic experience. With an array of special design features, it was essential that the AV equipment and the cinema’s performance delivered on parr with the rest of the room.
Together with products secured from long-term Together for Cinema product donors Control4 and Denon, as well as a comprehensive and high quality audio solution from Origin Acoustics, at PPDS we donated a 98” Android SoC Philips Professional Display as a centrepiece 'cinema' screen with clear colours and crisp definition. This is fed content via Apple TV.
Silent Gliss agreed to cover all the automated tracking and curtains, bringing the finishing touch and yet another special dimension for the amazing room. You can find out more about this installation here.
This was Together for Cinema’s 43rd good cause cinema room installation and helped take the Together for Cinema good cause community delivery to approximately £1,158,500 worth of installations, had they all been paid for.
This installation, like all of the Together for Cinema solutions, shows how a team can come together and create something very special.