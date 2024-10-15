Prodotti

Digital signage

Display interattivi

Direct view LED displays

TV professionali

Display videowall

Visualizza e confronta tutti i display professionali Philips

Soluzioni

Soluzioni professionali

Visualizza tutte le soluzioni professionali

Configuratori

Integrazioni

Visualizza tutte le integrazioni

Settori

Internazionale

Assistenza ai partner

Assistenza clienti

Partnership

Partnership

Soluzioni

Sponsorship

Info utili

Casi di studio

Comunicati stampa

Articoli

Visualizza tutti gli approfondimenti

Assistenza

Servizio del prodotto

Assistenza sito web

Assistenza prodotti

img 3710

Marie Curie Hospice, Newcastle - Together for Cinema

Together for Cinema is one of our social partners, supported via TPV Cares, who partners with AV businesses to design and install home cinemas in hospices across the UK. One of their latest cinema rooms can be found in the Marie Curie Hospice in Newcastle, where a fantastic 98” Philips Professional Displays is now in prime position for the young people and their families in their care.

image

Marie Curie Hospices are set up to provide care for people living with terminal illnesses, and their families and support networks. There are nine hospices in the Marie Curie group, located around the UK - five in the UK, two in Scotland, one in Wales and one in Northern Ireland.

The Marie Curie Hospice in Newcastle offers a range services to help people live well with terminal illness, including inpatient support – for symptom management, rehabilitation, and for end of life care – and an array of day services, from physiotherapy to relaxation to art therapy.

The multidisciplinary teams don’t only support the person with the terminal illness – they also care for friends, carers, and family members of all ages.

Visiting the hospice, which was purpose-built, and is set in beautifully landscaped gardens overlooking the Tyne and Gateshead, Ian Morrish from Together for Cinema formed a plan to create a fantastic new Home Cinema room, collaborating with AV industry supporters to provide products and installation.

The cinema room will be an immersive escape for the patients and their families and provide them with opportunities to create cherished memories in such a special facility. Thank you Ian and all associated with Together For Cinema.
Gill White, Interim Head of Operations for Marie Curie North East Services, Marie Curie Hospice
image

Together for Cinema aims to work with local installation partners, and so recruited the help of Martin Wakefield of Wakefields for this project. After meeting with the Hospice, Martin also recruited the support of Lesley Mcdine from Fleur Interiors, and Dan Clint, a lighting consultant from CP Lighting, created an ambitious design.

A great design for the room needed great products to deliver a quality cinematic experience. With an array of special design features, it was essential that the AV equipment and the cinema’s performance delivered on parr with the rest of the room.

Together with products secured from long-term Together for Cinema product donors Control4 and Denon, as well as a comprehensive and high quality audio solution from Origin Acoustics, at PPDS we donated a 98” Android SoC Philips Professional Display as a centrepiece 'cinema' screen with clear colours and crisp definition. This is fed content via Apple TV.

Silent Gliss agreed to cover all the automated tracking and curtains, bringing the finishing touch and yet another special dimension for the amazing room. You can find out more about this installation here.

We are incredibly grateful to Together For Cinema and the generosity of everyone in the industry, all of whom were incredibly helpful during the whole process. Without them, none of this would have been possible.
Gill White, Interim Head of Operations for Marie Curie North East Services, Marie Curie Hospice
image

This was Together for Cinema’s 43rd good cause cinema room installation and helped take the Together for Cinema good cause community delivery to approximately £1,158,500 worth of installations, had they all been paid for.

This installation, like all of the Together for Cinema solutions, shows how a team can come together and create something very special.

If you would like to find out more and support Together for Cinema, please visit the website here.

  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image

Più informazioni

Kit list and support

CP Lighting: various light fittings. Denon: AV Receiver AVCX3800. Fleur Interiors: interior design and materials. Origin Acoustics: 3x On Wall Marquees

4x M2500IC in ceiling speakers

1x M1500 sub

and 1x A500 Sub. PPDS/TPV Cares: 98” Android SoC signage display. Silent Gliss: 4x Wave Curtains with associated automated tracking. Snap One: 1x EA-1 controller

1x SR-260 RC and curtain control as required. - Snap One (Lighting): 2 x Square Dual Load Wireless Phase Adaptive Dimmer

2 x Square Faceplates

1 x Araknis 110 Series 8 Port Switch and 1 x Pakedge WA2200-1 Wifi Access Point. Snap One: 1x Razor Series XL Fixed Mount. Together For Cinema: 1x Apple TV 4K 128GB

with wifi and ethernet. Wakefields Smarter Home Technology: Installation

consumables

plus project management

design and installation time.

References

CSR and volunteering

Richiedi info

Per saperne di più sulle nostre soluzioni innovative e personalizzate.

Contattaci
contact us

Contact

Get in touch