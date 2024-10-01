Welcome to your journey into the corporate sector
Collaboration: bringing people together and combining productivity and creativity to deliver real business benefits with Philips professional displays
Open up a world of corporate display potential with Philips professional displays and solutions from PPDS
Welcome to your PPDS corporate theatre guide. Here, you will find all the information you need to immerse yourself in our portfolio of Philips corporate display solutions and to help you navigate through our Philips stand 3Q600 at ISE 2022.
Discover the Philips corporate range – displays that drive business vision and collaboration. Whether for a small business or a multinational, and for every setting within the building, there’s a Philips professional display to suit.
Meet the team - your PPDS corporate hosts for ISE 2022
This guide will help you to make the most of your time on our stand. And it will be available for you to collect all the data you need after the event, as well. At PPDS we like to make it personal, though, so please do come and find out more from us.
Headed here at ISE 2022 by Frank Trossen and Tim de Ruiter, our team is on hand to support you while you are in the corporate zone.
Your journey starts here…
Boost your business potential and create the workspace of tomorrow with the power of a quality display. With a portfolio of digital signage, business TV and interactive display products that can be tailored to fit the needs and the budgets of any size of business, ensure your unique company culture shines through.
From the lobby to the boardroom, for meeting rooms and huddle spaces, right through to the canteen and chill out areas. Start your journey through our corporate displays here…
Step 1
High impact high definition with Philips videowall displays
When you want to wow, a videowall can work real magic.
As you step into our corporate theatre, you will be immersed in a visual feast, for this first step - in our reception area - with content displays on our new 4K Philips 55BDL8007X 2x2 videowall display.
Step 2
Size up our DV LED display for immersive corporate presentations
In our LED lobby you will find all of the solutions we are bringing together for the corporate world – from desktop monitors and room booking solutions through to collaborative displays and corporate wayfinding.
Our showcase is brought together on a Philips 27BDL9015L.
Please feel free to use our 10" 10BDL4551T in the lobby area, where you can trigger content onto the display, including inspiring case studies and corporate display movies.
The Philips 9000 Series LED range is available as a 27.5” panel, in a range of pixel pitches including 1.2, 1.5 and 1.9. Find out more…
Step 3
Real time data changing with SAP integration from Telelogos
With SAP integration for real time data changing, up to the moment management reporting, becomes a breeze. Perfect for facilities managers looking to keep track on sustainability aspects, such as checking water usage on each floor of a busy office environment.
Our solution here includes our 65" Philips 65BDL3550Q brought together with SAP integration from Telelogos.
Step 4
Presenting meeting rooms made easy with Philips B-Line, Logitech and NowSignage
The Philips B-Line has been designed to enhance meeting room collaboration and bring new levels of simplicity to sharing and scheduling content with Chromecast built-in technology and HDMI hot plug detection. And with an integrated Android OS, additional tools and features can be added through the Google Play Store.
Our meeting is set up to show critical business information using Power BI, using NowSignage's unique integration with Microsoft Azure, so that users can display BI reports, dashboards, and other data, completely privately and securely.
Within a corporate environment, it is imperative to cut through the noise and succinctly present business critical information to a relevant audience at a time and place that allows them to make informed decisions.
Our solutions here include our 65" Philips 65BDL2214U brought together with the NowSignage Power BI solution and a Logitech Rally Bar Mini.
Step 5
Working the world’s most green monitor
When you need a monitor that brings clear crisp picture quality with a clear vision for the future, the 272B1G/00 is an eco-friendly solution designed for sustainable productivity. Its super energy-efficient design delivers a new level of power savings, while PowerSensor and LightSensor technologies further reduce energy use.
Step 6
Collaborate smarter and bring the team together with Philips C-Line
Inspire a new wave of productivity. The Philips C-Line delivers advanced business enhancing features to support your team in creating their best work. Designed for future-focused settings, this revolutionary display combines a flush design with an edge-to-edge glass front, multi-touch technology and whiteboard mode. Ideal for brainstorming and thinktanks, allowing you to write, draw, move and shape things live on screen, and to cast any device onto the larger display.
Crestron Connected v2.0 certified, the C-Line allows you to optimise your corporate operations with seamless, scalable, and secure network integration for automated control of connected devices, including tech and smart office equipment. Powered by one our partner, Crestron.
Our solution here is set up as a dual display meeting room, with our 75" Philips 75BDL8051C whiteboard and our 75" Philips 75BDL6051C showing a video loop representing a video conference call, plus a Camera Crestron UC-BX30-T.
Step 7
Bring space booking efficiency with GoBright on our T-Line touchscreens
Whether for desks or meeting rooms, automating room booking brings visibility together with planning to ensure the right people are in the right places, with the equipment they need to deliver best-in-class experiences.
Our solutions here are brought together on four Philips 10BDL4551T 10” touch screens, working with GoBright room booking software.
Step 8
Create opportunities with our AppSpace partner solution
Enhance workplace culture with inspiring branded content, important news and updates, and dynamic content to create opportunities. Combine Philips D-Line or Q-Line displays with our partner solutions to keep focus on business objectives.
Our solution here incorporates the Philips 75BDL4550D with an AppSpace solution.
Step 9
Dynamic signposting and wayfinding in business
Enhance the corporate experience for visitors and your employees, improving efficiency and making wayfinding easier.
Combine Philips T-Line 43” or 55” touchscreen displays with a wayfinding solution to keep focus on business objectives.
Our solution here is brought together on our Philips 55BDL3452T interactive display, working together with AppSpace software.
