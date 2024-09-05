Prodotti

Digital signage

Display interattivi

Direct view LED displays

TV professionali

Display videowall

Visualizza e confronta tutti i display professionali Philips

Soluzioni

Soluzioni professionali

Visualizza tutte le soluzioni professionali

Configuratori

Integrazioni

Visualizza tutte le integrazioni

Settori

Internazionale

Assistenza ai partner

Assistenza clienti

Partnership

Partnership

Soluzioni

Sponsorship

Info utili

Casi di studio

Comunicati stampa

Articoli

Visualizza tutti gli approfondimenti

Assistenza

Servizio del prodotto

Assistenza sito web

Assistenza prodotti

Intel

Powering IoT Solutions for Retail Markets

image
image

Why Intel?

Intel® hardware and software technologies provide a powerful backbone upon which digital signage solutions are built.

Learn More

Intel & PPDS

Together with our partners, PPDS, Advantech & Navori we're building solutions helping retailers on their journey to digital transformation and enabling them to capitalize on business critical moments using edge computing and AI inference.

Maurits Tichelman – VP Sales and Marketing Group & GM of the EMEA Territory Group, Intel Corporation

image
image

Intel® Partner Alliance

Join PPDS as an Intel® Partner Alliance member.

Learn More
image

Intel® Smart Display Module

As displays get thinner and power-efficient performance becomes more critical, Intel offers the Intel® Smart Display Module (Intel® SDM)specification and reference design that can be integrated into the sleekest all-in-one designs and displays such as the Philips P-Line displays.

Learn More
image

Intel vPro®

The Intel vPro® platform is a solid foundation for business-class, modern manageability for a wide range of devices in companies of all sizes. IT can remotely manage and repair PCs, kiosks, digital signage, and more, even when these devices are powered off or out of band.

Learn More
image

Intel OpenVINO™

The Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit is a free, downloadable toolkit that helps developers fast-track the development of high-performance computer vision and deep learning into vision applications. It enables deep learning on hardware accelerators and streamlined heterogeneous execution across multiple types of Intel platforms.

OpenVINO and the OpenVINO logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Learn More

Richiedi info

Per saperne di più sulle nostre soluzioni innovative e personalizzate.

Contattaci
contact us

Contact

Get in touch