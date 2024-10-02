Prodotti

Digital signage

Display interattivi

Direct view LED displays

TV professionali

Display videowall

Visualizza e confronta tutti i display professionali Philips

Soluzioni

Soluzioni professionali

Visualizza tutte le soluzioni professionali

Configuratori

Integrazioni

Visualizza tutte le integrazioni

Settori

Internazionale

Assistenza ai partner

Assistenza clienti

Partnership

Partnership

Soluzioni

Sponsorship

Info utili

Casi di studio

Comunicati stampa

Articoli

Visualizza tutti gli approfondimenti

Assistenza

Servizio del prodotto

Assistenza sito web

Assistenza prodotti

Decision making solution

Your recommended solution is ready. The Philips X-Line Videowall Display takes your content to the next level.

image
image

It is time to solve the following concerns within your corporate space:

• You need very precise viewing of data sheets and charts?

• You need to impress your audience?

• You need to ensure all info is seen from any spot in the boardroom, including from the back of a large space?

We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, including all the hardware and software you need from Philips and our preferred partners. Your recommendation is listed below. Want more info? Get in touch, we’re always happy to help.

Enhance

workplace culture with immersive branded content

Impress

guests and inspire innovative thinking from employees

Deliver

impactful presentations and ease decision making

image

Philips X-Line Videowall Display

Get the bigger picture

With a Philips X-Line Videowall Display, your attention is guaranteed. Philips X-Line has been designed to help you create an immersive viewing experience, bring your content to life with perfect colours, experience the impact of linking that’s almost seamless, and make an incredible impression by linking multiple displays.

Philips X-Line

Richiedi info

Per saperne di più sulle nostre soluzioni innovative e personalizzate.

Contattaci
contact us

Contact

Get in touch