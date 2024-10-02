Control and monitor solution

Prodotti

Your recommended solution is ready. The Philips X-Line Videowall Display takes your content to the next level.

It is time to solve the following concerns within your corporate space:

• You need your displays operational around the clock?

• You cannot afford any downtime?

• You need uniformity for reliable content comparison and analysis?

We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you. Your recommendation is listed below. Want more info? Get in touch, we’re always happy to help.

Ensure

all details are under control

Display 24/7

dynamic content with reliable and flexible operation

Create

a custom videowall to fit your space

Philips X-Line Videowall Display

Get the bigger picture

The highly sensitive nature of information in control rooms requires them to be operational around

the clock. Working in this environment, you simply cannot afford any downtime. Philips X-line Videowall Displays are built for 24/7 use, maintaining both picture quality and uniformity.

• Performance in any situation—from large videowalls, to individual work stations,

• Ensure nothing is missed from your control room with every detail clearly displayed.

Philips X-Line
PHILIPS 32:9 SuperWide curved LCD display

Wide open possibilities

Award-winning 49" curved 32:9 SuperWide display is like two full-size high-performance monitors in one. Get fluid, artefact-free performance at virtually any frame rate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

NOWSIGNAGE - PREFERRED PARTNER

Private and secure information

Choose one of our preferred partner NowSignage to share reports, dashboards, and other data, completely privately and securely thanks to Microsoft Power BI. Indeed, NowSignage is the only CMS to have developed a full integration with Microsoft Azure so that Power BI users can display BI reports, dashboards, and other data, completely privately and securely. Within a corporate environment, it is imperative to cut through the noise and succinctly present business critical information to a relevant audience at a time and place that allows them to make informed decisions.

