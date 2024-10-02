Philips Public LED 5000 Series Panels
Your essential range of investment-friendly dvLED panels delivering on quality, resolution, and reliability in public spaces.
Designed to enhance
Corporate
Size up your corporate brand, bringing staff and visitors alike the bigger picture, powerfully presented in your public areas. Engage and inspire with your investment-friendly Philips Public LED 5000 Series display.
Education
Combining trusted quality and dependability in an investment friendly LED option, ideal for the public spaces around education establishments. Create seamless, connected experiences in stunning colour with Philips Public LED 5000 Series direct view LED.
Retail
Transform your retail space into an engaging and immersive shopping experience. Flexing to your space with the option to hoist for next level messaging, excite and entice sales with a Philips Public LED 5000 Series display.
Combining quality, resolution, and reliability with mounting versatility
Your essential, investment-friendly dvLED for public spaces
Blazing business vision
Vivid colours plus brightness up to 500 nits with more than 97% uniformity.
Flexing to your public places
Wall mounted or select an optional hoist spreader for elevated installations.
Light and slim
Only 42mm deep for accessibility and space management in public places.
PHILIPS PUBLIC LED 5000 SERIES PANELS
Versatile and flexible, investment friendly dvLED
Moduli LED con accesso frontale
I componenti elettronici interni sono di facile accesso in caso di assistenza o manutenzione. Ciascuno degli otto moduli LED contenuto nel cabinet può essere rimosso utilizzando un attrezzo magnetico dedicato che solleva il modulo dalla parte anteriore.
