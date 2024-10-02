Prodotti

Philips Public LED 5000 Series Panels

Your essential range of investment-friendly dvLED panels delivering on quality, resolution, and reliability in public spaces.

image

Designed to enhance

philips unite led 5000 series panel corp

Corporate

Size up your corporate brand, bringing staff and visitors alike the bigger picture, powerfully presented in your public areas. Engage and inspire with your investment-friendly Philips Public LED 5000 Series display.

Corporate
unite 5000 series panels education

Education

Combining trusted quality and dependability in an investment friendly LED option, ideal for the public spaces around education establishments. Create seamless, connected experiences in stunning colour with Philips Public LED 5000 Series direct view LED.

Education
public led 5000 entry retail sport

Retail

Transform your retail space into an engaging and immersive shopping experience. Flexing to your space with the option to hoist for next level messaging, excite and entice sales with a Philips Public LED 5000 Series display.

Retail
public led 7000 lifestyle 3 house of worship

Public venues

Ideal for Houses of Worship, the Philips Public LED 5000 Series features dedicated connection plates and an optional hoist spreader, allowing displays to be hoisted from a ceiling to a maximum display height of five metres. Size and situation dependent.

Public venues

Combining quality, resolution, and reliability with mounting versatility

Your essential, investment-friendly dvLED for public spaces

image file check streamline ultimate
Blazing business vision

Vivid colours plus brightness up to 500 nits with more than 97% uniformity.

reorder up streamline ultimate
Flexing to your public places

Wall mounted or select an optional hoist spreader for elevated installations.

shopping bag check streamline ultimate
Light and slim

Only 42mm deep for accessibility and space management in public places.

PHILIPS PUBLIC LED 5000 SERIES PANELS

Versatile and flexible, investment friendly dvLED

image

Moduli LED con accesso frontale

I componenti elettronici interni sono di facile accesso in caso di assistenza o manutenzione. Ciascuno degli otto moduli LED contenuto nel cabinet può essere rimosso utilizzando un attrezzo magnetico dedicato che solleva il modulo dalla parte anteriore.

image

