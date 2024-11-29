Solution

To bring their vision to life, Tenstar Simulation teamed up with Mikael Vängelin from PPDS for a custom solution that ticked all the boxes. Together, 1900 Philips D-Line displays were installed to create an immersive simulation experience for each user. With a combined average of 160,000 hours of on-screen time each year, these displays were chosen for their robustness and energy efficiency, as well as their full HD resolution. The displays are connected directly to each simulator, allowing the Tenstar Simulation team to update their software and monitor performance via their custom software suite. Modular display configuration enables versatility for each machine—ensuring each experience perfectly represents the machine training scenario. This installation resulted in a significant increase of positive feedback from users, whilst also helping reduce environmental emissions and safety risks for people and machines.