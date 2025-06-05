PPDS announces appointment of accomplished global specialist Marco van der Knaap as new Global Product Manager of Philips LED displays

PPDS is delighted to announce the appointment of highly experienced and globally accomplished AV/IT specialist Marco van der Knaap as its new Global Product Manager of Philips LED displays.

With a 25 year career dedicated almost exclusively to LED, Marco is one of the AV industry’s most respected and sought after talents. He will support the team in navigating the highly competitive marketplace, continuing to position the expanding Philips direct view LED displays range in line with PPDS’ global strategy and growth ambitions.

Based in Amsterdam and reporting to Jeroen Brants, Global Product Director for LED at PPDS, Marco brings a new dimension of invaluable and enviable knowledge to PPDS’ ever strengthening team.

His credentials boast a proven track record in leading high performance teams and executing complex digital and sales transformation initiatives to deliver exponential growth at some of the industry leading LED technology brands. This included, at one previous global company, achieving a remarkable 500% revenue growth while optimising operational costs.

Reinforcing PPDS’ commitment to expanding its market presence and enhancing customer value and experiences – pre, during and post installation – Marco will support PPDS’ indoor and outdoor dvLED sales teams globally.