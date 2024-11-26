PeopleCount H&M

Solution

PeopleCount from PPDS has been uniquely designed to equip managers with the information they need to manage capacity effectively and efficiently, reducing overheads while also keeping their customers informed and engaged with both promotional and safety messaging.

Installed into the doorway at H&M in Hoog Catherijne, the PeopleCount single entrance solution uses a Bosch FLEXIDOME IP Micro 3000i IH intelligent camera, which is connected to a bespoke app, created by PPDS exclusively for their displays. Android-powered, Philips PDS’ digital signage range brings unique benefits to these newly required solutions, enabling quick, easy and resilient operation, with no internet connection required.

For the H&M doorway, a 55” Philips D-Line display was selected, allowing the store to show the safety information triggered by the app, as well as brand and promotional content.

This effective solution enables the store managers to automatically track the number of customers entering and leaving the store, delivering real time information for customer queue communications – alerting them whether it’s safe to enter via a simple traffic light system.

Kersten Retail, CEO, Ronald Kuypers, commented: “PPDS has responded immediately to these new retail challenges, bringing a complete solution to market that simply didn’t exist before. Even during this lockdown, people still need to visit stores, so it’s crucial we ensure they feel safe and comfortable in doing so.”