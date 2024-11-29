Solution

To start the ultimate adventure experience, Jack Wolfskin teamed up with PPDS and pilot Screentime for an exciting custom solution. Fusing the best of all worlds, a comprehensive AV solution was rolled out to transform the flagship Frankfurt am Main location into a next generation Jack Wolfskin store. This brought an immersive 7.5m2 Philips L-Line 7000 Series LED videowall into the store to engage in-store customers and draw in crowds passing by. To complement this awe-inspiring screen, a Philips Q-Line professional signage display was strategically placed to showcase the sustainability features of the store and its products. These Philips displays were integrated into the store’s wider content system, which includes interactive touch-screens and seamless storytelling experiences that set the mood for adventure.