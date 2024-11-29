Benefits



High impact Videowall: A large-scale Videowall is used in the common area to reinforce branding and display ambient content for a more relaxed environment.

Easy custom control: The team at HARFID can create, update, adapt and deploy content using their own CMS linked directly through CMND.

LED perfection: An incredible LED Videowall showcases the designs and content in ultra-precision picture quality.

Future-proof: New features can be quickly developed and deployed remotely by Bimagotec as requirements evolve.

Touch-screen: Efficient collaboration and working methods is made possible with intuitive touch-screen control.

Co-creation: Content can be reviewed and worked on at the same time by multiple people from different locations.