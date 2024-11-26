Benefits

Remote central updates: New content and offers can be pushed to single or all stores by the Gattinoni Mondo di Vacanze marketing team.

Remote upgrades: Corepixx can push new software updates remotely to ensure each totem is running smoothly with the latest features and stability requirements.

Quick deployment: Content updates can be pushed almost instantly, allowing new offers and promotions to be available faster than any traditional print solution.

Future-proof: New demands from Gattinoni Mondo di Vacanze can be easily configured and deployed by Corepixx, enabling them to add new features as required.

Custom set-up: Displays were integrated into custom-made frames that utilised Gattinoni Mondo di Vacanze’s corporate logo for a premium feel.