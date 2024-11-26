Solution

In order to not only meet but surpass expectations, AV integration specialist Hutchison Technologies – a long term partner of David Lloyd Clubs – teamed up with PPDS for the installation of a range of premium Ultra HD connected digital signage and videowall solutions both inside and outside every Blaze studio. Each display runs off a single secure network -bringing true transformational change to David Lloyd Clubs. Consistent inside all Blaze studios, Hutchison selected the Philips 49” BDL5588XC X-Line Series, offering the industry’s narrowest bezels and advanced alignment solutions for clear, distraction free imaging, to create inspiring videowalls (typically 3x3) – used to display relevant class content, motivational messaging and personalised performance data for members using Myzone heart-rate belts. In addition, Philips’ 43” Full HD Android powered BDL4330QL Q-Line displays were installed in the studios to provide personalised content for members during workouts. Outside of each studio and around David Lloyd Clubs, 55” Full HD, Philips BDL4050D D-Line displays have been strategically placed in

order to help market Blaze to other guests. Using PPDS’ built-in content control and management software, CMND, all displays can be accessed, viewed and controlled entirely remotely – including management of all content and messaging (individually, or on mass) – all from David Lloyd’s Hatfield HQ. Performance levels and quality of each display can also now be closely monitored entirely remotely and enabling swift resolution to any faults.