Leading suite of hospitality displays at EquipHotel 2024

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays, is excited to confirm its participation at EquipHotel 2024 (3-7 November), with the latest innovations in its groundbreaking portfolio of hospitality display solutions, plus the launch of a brand new ‘all inclusive’ streaming partnership for Philips MediaSuite TVs, all set to take centre stage in Paris on Philips Professional Displays booth H7-3.D040.

Joining 2,200 exhibitors inside the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, the 95,000 plus visitors to EquipHotel – the world’s leading biannual international event for the hospitality market – will be among the first to discover and experience PPDS’ complete market-leading and multi-award-winning hardware and software portfolio, in a single location.

Part of an advanced ‘total solutions’ strategy and deeply aligned with EquipHotel’s ‘Dare to innovate’ theme, the 80m2 Philips Professional Displays booth will stand out as a hotbed of visual activity. PPDS’ growing local and international hospitality sales and management teams will be on hand in Paris to provide live demonstrations of its latest and greatest innovations.

This will include hospitality TVs (43”-75”), digital signage (10”-98”) the ‘zero power’ Philips Tableaux ePaper range (13”-32”), dvLED, and interactive displays (10”-86”), plus a plethora of complementary solutions, such as Philips Cast Server and the Philips Professional Soundbar for elevated TV entertainment and experiences. These and much more.

Speaking ahead of the show in his newly promoted position as Global Director for International Hotel Chains at PPDS, Mikael da Fonseca, commented: “With our extended offering, we’re making things simple for hoteliers by creating a one-stop destination for all their visual needs, no matter how big, small, or creative they may be. With our Philips hospitality display portfolio, we are ensuring greater guest experiences, while maximising and creating new revenue opportunities for hoteliers.”

Buffet of choice

Designed and developed with versatility, flexibility, and the future in mind, PPDS’ extensive portfolio has grown significantly in 2024, evolving to support all digital entertainment, communication, and creative needs inside and outside a hotel, taking guests on a digital journey from the moment they check in.

Showcasing real life and real time scenarios, hospitality solutions featured will include those for lobby/reception areas (from interactive self-check in, to giant videowalls), wayfinding and general hotel information (including promotions, marketing), unrivalled TV entertainment (in guestrooms, bars, gymnasiums and children’s areas), cafes and restaurants (digital menu boards), and more.

The headline hospitality solutions being unveiled and showcased at EquipHotel, many for the first time in Paris, include: