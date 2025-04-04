PPDS to bring ‘total broadcast solutions’ to NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas as spectacular 28ft Philips dvLED wall goes live inside America’s newest TV studio

A milestone moment of media innovation

Installed in under one week and ahead of the studio’s debut broadcast in its new home, the giant, custom designed and mounted, curved Philips dvLED wall delivers unrivalled flexibility and performance. Featuring a 1.5mm pixel pitch, it shows crystal clear content to the smallest detail – including lettering and numbers – together with outstanding colour accuracy, to support any type of content being presented.

Philips Unite LED 6000 Series: Designed for 24/7 use, and capable of presenting content in resolutions beyond 8K, Philips Unite LED 6000 Series displays provide the perfect backdrop (16:9, 21:9 or 32:9) for any TV studio looking to make a big impression. Finetuned to suit its surroundings, whether positioned behind TV presenters or used as an additional display during weather forecasts and special news reports or features, Philips Unite LED 6000 Series delivers on crystal clear performance during broadcasts, delivering superior depths of black, white and colours, matched by the clearest, crispest resolution.

Described as a “milestone moment” in media innovation and “the most spectacular studio within a 500-mile radius” by Julie Newman, the PBS COO and General Manager for PBS Appalachia Virginia during an official ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this month (24 March), special consideration was made to ensure optimum visibility and viewing experiences for all.

Speaking directly about the new Philips LED wall, Julie said: “I was hoping it was going to turn out as good as it looked in the drawings and renderings, I didn’t think it was possible… but it turned out even better!”

As the world’s first all-digital public media station, the Philips dvLED wall, together with an array of Philips Signage 3000 Series (Q-Line) and 4000 Series (D-Line) displays, play an integral role for viewers across all form of media, including those both present and presenting in the studio, those watching from home on their TVs, online, and via the station’s mobile app, plus those viewing behind the public viewing window.

Robert added: “This state of the art new studio deserved a stunning LED wall and we are incredibly proud that our Philips Unite LED 6000 Series was selected as the standout choice to ensure all ambitions were brought to life. It’s one of the biggest Philips dvLED walls installed in the broadcast industry to date and it sets a benchmark for what is possible and can be achieved with Philips Professional Displays.”

A total solution

The new PBS Appalachia Virginia studio was brought to life by PPDS partners, FX Design Group – an award-winning broadcast set and lighting designer – and DVG – a global supplier and system integrator of broadcast and production systems – with whom PPDS has worked closely with on many broadcast projects. The three companies will be exhibiting together at NAB Show 2025.

tvONE, a leader in broadcast and video scaling technologies, will also be present on the booth, combining its solutions to bring a total broadcast offering for seamless project completions.

Mirroring last year’s show, PPDS, tvOne, DVG, and FX Design Group will combine their talents and technologies by creating a special ‘TV studio’ designed stage, on which visitors to the Las Vegas Convention Center can discover, explore, and ask any questions.

In addition to the Philips Unite LED 6000 Series, other solutions featured in recent projects and being showcased by the PPDS team at NAB Show 2025 will include:

Philips Videowall X-Line Series (55”) : Designed for 24/7 operation, the versatile Philips Videowall X-Line display has been designed to captivate a viewer's attention with 4K picture quality. Its high brightness and perfectly balanced white calibration ensure flawless text and image visibility both in the studio and to viewers tuning in. Ultra-thin bezels enable spectacular videowall design configurations of any size, while FailOver technology means screens never go blank, automatically switching between primary and secondary inputs to ensure content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down.

Philips Signage 4000 Series D-Line (86”): The Android SoC Philips Signage 4000 Series D-Line is designed to engage audiences and is ideal for displaying content chosen to make a powerful impact. Bringing additional opportunities for broadcast, Philips Signage 4000 Series features QuadViewer, transforming the display into a stylishly framed 2x2 videowall with no interior bezels. Also featuring FailOver, Philips Signage 4000 Series’ modular design helps to extend product lifetimes, with specific components easily replaced, removing the need for entire unit upgrades. This helps to boost sustainability credentials for TV studios by cutting their electronic waste.

Discussing PPDS’ continued rise in the broadcast market, and previewing this year’s attendance at NAB Show 2025, Nick Begleries, Commercial VP, North America at PPDS, commented: “PPDS continues to make some significant waves in the broadcast industry. Last year once again surpassed all previous records and 2025 is already kicking off strongly – as clearly demonstrated with our recent installation with PBS Appalachia Virginia.”

He concluded: “As a global business, we are in a unique position to respond to the market promptly and efficiently to deliver. As a result of that deeply aligned strategy, Philips Professional Displays are no longer a stranger in the dark but a prominent fixture in tenders for new or upgraded studios, with leading integrators and set designers in the broadcast industry continuing to tune into the power and possibilities with us at PPDS Displays. We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas.”