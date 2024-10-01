Open² greater guest experiences
Discover your new world of opportunity with Philips hospitality displays
Powering out of this world experiences for hotel guests around the globe. From the moment they walk toward your hotel, through check in, and in their guest rooms. In your restaurants, health and wellbeing facilities, events and conferencing suites, and beyond. The Philips hospitality display range has a solution to suit.
Sustainability. Security. Seamless connectivity. It’s all part of the service.
Empowering hoteliers
Truly connected digital displays, providing guests with a personalised welcome and branded journey all the way through your hotel. All while empowering you with remote updates, insights, control, and creativity.
Enthralling guests
In their rooms it's all about home-from-home experiences with that extra touch of luxury. Bringing them the easiest access to the content they want to enjoy, in high resolution, and with cinematic sound.
And bringing your hotel the greatest returns
Anticipating your guest's every need. That is the key to bringing them back - again and again, into the future. Take their experience to new heights with future-proofed Philips hospitality displays.
From the moment your guests arrive
Philips Professional Displays for hospitality are designed to extend your brand, and your opportunities, as well as the guests’ experience.
Extending the warmest welcome
Introduce the personal touch, with tailored messages that are dedicated to greeting your guests from the moment they enter their room.
With home-from-home experiences
Entertain them with hotel TVs streaming with the very latest features and functionality - including Google Cast, Netflix ready for them to log in to their own account, and easy access to countless apps on the Google Play store.
In every area of your establishment
Expand upon their possibilities with exceptional displays and seamless messaging guiding them around your property - in your restaurants and bars, conferencing rooms, health and wellbeing facilities, and even through to your outdoor areas.
