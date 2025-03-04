PPDS achieves new sustainability milestone as Philips Signage EcoDesign becomes first digital display to be awarded EPEAT Climate+ Gold certification

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is delighted to announce that its groundbreaking, ultra low power, 50” Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign has become the first digital signage display to be awarded EPEAT Climate+ Gold designation, with more models set to follow.

Launched at ISE 2023, the acclaimed Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign is PPDS’ debut digital signage offering designed with the company’s evolutionary EcoDesign methodology, implementing new manufacturing processes, physical features, materials, packaging, and built in software that are kinder to the environment and deliver better energy efficiency.

Delivering uncompromised high impact 4K performance while consuming 50 per cent less* energy versus comparable premium digital signage models, the Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign has already received among the industry's lowest energy label ratings (E on the 50" model, D on the 55" and C on the 65" models) and was initially awarded an EPEAT Climate+ Silver designation.

Founded in 2006, EPEAT is the world’s premier eco label for electronics, measuring the social and environmental impacts of products from extraction to end-of-life, while also certifying they have met 100 per cent of the Climate Criteria plus at least 50 per cent of the existing optional criteria. These include:

Climate: Reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the manufacturing supply chain and product use.

Circularity: How products are designed for reuse and recycling, and which ones responsibly address packaging, water, and waste.

Chemicals of concern: Eliminating the use of toxic chemicals that are hazardous to human health and the environment.

Responsible supply chains: The responsible sourcing of materials, fair labour practices, and worker health and safety in the electronics supply chain.

Owned and operated by the Global Electronics Council® (GEC) – a mission-driven non-profit that seeks to create a world with only sustainable electronics – EPEAT helps to support and promote more informed, sustainable-driven buying decisions, providing access to a free online Registry, identifying and detailing products from the broadest range of manufacturers across the globe.