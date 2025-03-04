PPDS achieves new sustainability milestone as Philips Signage EcoDesign becomes first digital display to be awarded EPEAT Climate+ Gold certification
Continuing PPDS’ ambitions for a more sustainable AV industry, the ultra energy efficient 50” Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign QE-Line display – which uses 50 per cent less power versus other comparable 4K Ultra HD digital signage models – has been officially certified as meeting the most demanding set of criteria for sustainability leadership in electronics.
PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is delighted to announce that its groundbreaking, ultra low power, 50” Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign has become the first digital signage display to be awarded EPEAT Climate+ Gold designation, with more models set to follow.
Launched at ISE 2023, the acclaimed Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign is PPDS’ debut digital signage offering designed with the company’s evolutionary EcoDesign methodology, implementing new manufacturing processes, physical features, materials, packaging, and built in software that are kinder to the environment and deliver better energy efficiency.
Delivering uncompromised high impact 4K performance while consuming 50 per cent less* energy versus comparable premium digital signage models, the Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign has already received among the industry's lowest energy label ratings (E on the 50" model, D on the 55" and C on the 65" models) and was initially awarded an EPEAT Climate+ Silver designation.
Founded in 2006, EPEAT is the world’s premier eco label for electronics, measuring the social and environmental impacts of products from extraction to end-of-life, while also certifying they have met 100 per cent of the Climate Criteria plus at least 50 per cent of the existing optional criteria. These include:
Climate: Reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the manufacturing supply chain and product use.
Circularity: How products are designed for reuse and recycling, and which ones responsibly address packaging, water, and waste.
Chemicals of concern: Eliminating the use of toxic chemicals that are hazardous to human health and the environment.
Responsible supply chains: The responsible sourcing of materials, fair labour practices, and worker health and safety in the electronics supply chain.
Owned and operated by the Global Electronics Council® (GEC) – a mission-driven non-profit that seeks to create a world with only sustainable electronics – EPEAT helps to support and promote more informed, sustainable-driven buying decisions, providing access to a free online Registry, identifying and detailing products from the broadest range of manufacturers across the globe.
The Gold standard
As a globally recognised leader and advocate for innovating sustainability driven AV hardware and software solutions – including implementing the latest packaging designs and technological breakthroughs into existing products for advanced performance and energy efficiencies – the 50” Philips Signage 3000 EcoDesign meets the most demanding set of criteria for sustainability leadership in electronics, with the 55” and 65” set to follow.
Bart Wouters, International Product Manager at PPDS, commented: “At PPDS, the environment and sustainability are at the core for our product development, from the initial designs, right the way through to manufacturing, delivery, and post installation. With the Philips Signage 3000 EcoDesign Series, we achieved a major industry milestone in gaining EPEAT Climate+ Silver. As with all our products, we continued in our pursuit for more. And now this groundbreaking product achieved even better, with EPEAT Climate+ Gold.”
The best got better
Continuing to innovate, and to overcome the challenges customers are facing in the marketplace, the Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign benefits significantly from PPDS’ ongoing strategy to reduce wastage – including plastic – from its packaging, delivered in 90% recycled and 100% recyclable materials, with the removal of paper-based manuals and instructions.
In addition, all plastic bags have been removed, while the use of polystyrene has been replaced with innovative cushioning made using 100 per cent recycled carton, maintaining the same high levels of safety and protection of the product.
Furthermore, the Philips 3000 Series EcoDesign – part of PPDS’ growing Android SoC family – can be managed either manually, or entirely remotely, using third party software or PPDS’ range of in-house solutions, including the Philips Wave remote device management ecosystem.
Just getting started
Andrea Barbuti, Global Product Management Lead for EMEA at PPDS, added: “The scrutiny of our products for their sustainability features doesn’t end when we launch a new display. That is still very much the beginning. Tracking the performance of a range, checking the product life cycle, and working for better and more. It is all very much on our radar. With Android SoC, we strive to update and enhance at every opportunity and, as we unearth innovations and methodologies to help enhance performance and energy efficiencies, we work to include these in our existing models, as well as our brand new ones.
“We are immensely proud the 50” Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign has been recognised with EPEAT Climate+ Gold certification. My thanks and congratulations go to our full team for the continued hard work in setting new standards and striving for a brighter and more sustainable future in AV.”