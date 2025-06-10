Motoring ahead: New foldable and height adjustable 135” Philips Unite LED 6000 Series AIO brings next level versatility, adaptability, and energy efficiency

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is excited to announce the latest innovations and evolutions to its advanced and low energy direct view LED portfolio, with the launch of an all new ‘foldable’ and ‘height adjustable’ 135” Philips Unite LED 6000 Series All In One, for unrivalled flexibility and adaptability.

Unveiled and exhibited on Philips Booth 3351 at InfoComm 2025 (11-13 June), the stylish and imposing Philips Unite LED 6000 Series (135HDL6015IA) All In One delivers a true masterclass in visual performance, sustainable design, and mechanical engineering, overcoming many of the traditional limitations and obstacles faced by other AIO models in the marketplace – notably around mobility and accessibility.

Crystal clear visuals with COB

Ideal for businesses – such as classrooms, auditoriums, and corporate environments – looking to make a bold impression, or to transition away from smaller LCD screens, the Philips Unite LED 6000 Series All In One amalgamates cutting-edge Chip on Board (COB) technology with a fine 1.5mm pixel pitch for ultra reliable, ultra sharp visuals, from spectacular video to intricate meeting room presentations.

Mirroring other premium solutions within PPDS’ evolving and expanding direct view LED portfolio, the Unite 135HDL6015IA ensures content is always presented as intended, delivering vibrant colours, deep blacks, and uniform brightness. Satisfying even the most scrutinised colour branding, the new series is impossible to ignore, bringing more engaging, immersive experiences to any space.

Smart foldable design

Harnessing invaluable feedback from customers, the Philips Unite LED 6000 Series All In One has been designed with flexibility and adaptability in mind, for effortless and hassle free installations, whether in a large open space on a ground floor, inside a meeting room at the top of a skyscraper, or moving between conference rooms within a hotel complex.

Inspired by the solutions PPDS has developed for its partner, Oracle Red Bull Racing – which includes both portable and fixed, fully tailored direct view LED solutions that are used on the road and inside the racing giant’s Milton Keynes HQ – the new Philips Unite LED 6000 Series is the first in the AIO family to debut an innovative foldable design.

Available for demonstration at InfoComm – and coming soon to PPDS Studios around the world – the smart, foldable structure removes all obstacles around transportation, whether being installed for the first time or as it is transferred between rooms, by easily fitting through any standard sized doors or in elevators.

Adding an extra level of convenience, the Philips Unite LED 6000 Series will also become available with a flight case, allowing it to be easily and compactly stored when not in use, and making it a breeze to move and redeploy on demand. This is ideal for rental use purposes, for exhibitions, or for when transportation between different buildings is required.

Jeroen Brants, Global Product Director for LED at PPDS, commented: “One of the biggest and often unforeseen issues with larger displays, whether LED or LCD, is around accessibility. Sometimes an order will arrive for installation that can’t get through the door due to size. I’ve seen boxes being left in reception because they cannot physically fit in the lift, or in some more extreme and costly circumstances, products being dropped and damaged while being carried up flights of stairs. We took this on board. And with our Philips Unite LED 6000 Series All In One, we have a solution that fits.” And that’s not all.

Motorised height adjustment

To accommodate all possibilities and room types – including sloping environments or areas with rising seating, such as in a lecture theatre or auditorium – the Philips 135HDL6015IA features a motorised trolley enabling smooth and safe electric lifting, also supporting its portability.

Ideal for dynamic spaces, presenters can simply, safely, and smoothly adjust the display height with just the push of a button, ensuring perfect viewing in any setting.

With security of paramount importance to PPDS – whether hardware or software related – the motorised height adjustment on the Philips Unite LED 6000 Series All In One includes an emergency stop button and anti-pinch protection. Integrated as standard, the emergency stop can detect any obstructions and halt movement to avoid mishaps during lifting or lowering, preventing potential injury or equipment damage.

Efficiency is also at the core of the simplified one box installation design, which includes built in cabling and audio in a single package that vastly simplifies the deployment process and ensures a clean look at all times.

Energy efficiency without compromise

Continuing PPDS’ relentless focus on delivering energy conscious solutions for the industry, and supporting customers with their sustainability goals, the Philips Unite LED 6000 Series All In One includes the company’s ultra-low standby mode, consuming less than 0.5 watts. This unique and much lauded feature provides instantly lower operational costs, while ‘instant power-up’ via remote control ensures minimal downtime during presentation.

Finally, incorporating the world-renowned reliability of Android 11, the Philips Unite LED 6000 Series AIO is optimised for native Android apps, with integrated System on Chip (SoC), allowing businesses to install web apps and software directly onto the display. This eliminates the need for an external media player, saving on additional expense and energy, for maximum ROI.

Joining PPDS’ ever growing SoC family, the Philips 135HDL6015IA is compatible with Philips Wave – the evolutionary cloud-based remote device management ecosystem – putting users fully in control of their display fleets, 24/7. Unlocking the power, versatility and intelligence within Philips Professional Display fleets, the benefits of Philips Wave include, but are far from limited to, simplified installation and setup, monitoring and control, firmware upgrades, managing playlists, and setting power schedules, saving time, energy, and environmental impact.

Jeroen concluded: “At PPDS, our entire existence is centred on designing and delivering solutions built exclusively around the needs and requests of our customers. For us, we don’t look at legacy, we look at the present. And the future. With our growing Philips LED range, we have a family of solutions to satisfy even the most complex and challenging requirements, helping to make lives simpler.

“There is no point in having the best display if you can’t get it in the room. We’re incredibly proud to have debuted our new ultra-flexible and adaptable Philips Unite LED 6000 Series All In One here at InfoComm 2025 in Orlando.”