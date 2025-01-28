Harnessing the power: PPDS remote device management ecosystem marks ISE with fresh Philips Wave brand makeover bringing in new features and functions for 2025

The next Wave

Over the past two years, the development team, led by Siddarth Gopal, Global Director of Software Solutions, has continuously updated and enhanced the Wave ecosystem, implemented to meet the changing needs of the market, including retail, corporate, education, and more.

Making ready for its next phases of growth, and in close collaborations with PPDS’ global sales teams and partners, the new name, Philips Wave, brings greater brand recognition and association with the Philips brand, bringing new features and benefits on current and future ‘Wave ready’ displays.

Siddarth commented: “At PPDS, we pride ourselves on innovation and, crucially, listening to the market. When we launched Wave in 2022, we made it clear this was an evolving solution. With updates on an almost continual basis, new partnerships being added, and new features and functionalities to cater for our customers’ needs. The product we have today is vastly superior to the version of Wave we introduced on day one. That momentum continues, and as we grow globally, we are well positioned for the long term.”

Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development at PPDS, added: “Philips Wave is much more than just a rebrand. We are aligning the platform with our Philips Professional Displays, providing greater brand association and recognition of the quality and confidence that has been synonymous with the Philips brand since 1891. The foundations have been set, and Philips Wave is ready to surge.”

And that’s not all…

New for 2025

In addition to the rebrand of Philips Wave at ISE 2025, PPDS is also delighted to confirm the platform has achieved the globally recognised ISO 27001 certification, demonstrating the company’s commitment to safeguarding sensitive data and information.

With security of paramount importance across Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, the ISE 27001 certification recognises that PPDS has implemented a systematic approach to managing sensitive company information and has measures in place to protect against current and future security threats. The certification process requires a rigorous assessment of information security risks and demonstrating the implementation of robust security controls and processes.

Siddarth added: “Security has and will always be the number one priority at PPDS and we will always go the extra mile to ensure our customers' data is safe and secure on our solutions. That is non-negotiable. The ISO 27001 certification validates this, giving additional peace of mind to our partners and customers for today and into the future.”