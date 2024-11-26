Solution

UX Global teamed up with PPDS to provide tier-one premium panels to new and existing clients. Together, unique digital solutions were designed and deployed across three major clients.

Dixons Carphone was fitted with an interactive gaming zone, which covered seven stores across the UK. Each gaming zone included a 6x2 video gaming wall made up of twelve 49” Philips panels connected to XBOX, PlayStation and Nintendo consoles for a truly memorable and immersive in-store customer experience. This was completed in just three days.

Flannels was fitted with a contemporary digital mirror solution, which incorporated a superb 75” Philips high-brightness digital display. This unique set-up is designed to play branded content on the giant screen until a customer is close by. The screen then automatically switches into a crystal-clear mirror donning the Flannels logo. Flannels stores were also upgraded with giant Philips videowalls for maximum impact.

Sports Direct was fitted with impressive 4x3 and 5x3 videowalls to increase customer interest. These premium-grade Philips displays feature high-brightness image quality that is made to be seen in harsh and varied lighting conditions due to their storefront positioning.