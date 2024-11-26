Benefits

Since September 2016, Sportium has been installing Bechtle’s technology solutions across their newly-opened retail locations, as well as replacing the current setup in some existing locations. The new setup has offered immediate benefits to both Sportium and its customers, including:

Quick installation: From the moment an order is received, it takes just one week for Sportium technicians to get everything in the store up and running.

Better viewing: Philips professional displays bring the excitement of live sports into each Sportium location, plus offer a convenient way to display betting results to customers.

Premium brand experience: With an average of six screens per Sportium location, Philips professional displays contribute to creating a consistent, high-end brand experience.

Future-ready: Philips professional displays offer the right combination of technology and service that Sportium needed now, plus offer a wide range of possibilities for future integrations.

One solution, one point of contact: Bechtle successfully united individual products and services into a comprehensive offering that delivers a simplified, cost-effective process. As Sportium continues to grow, Bechtle looks forward to an ongoing partnership as their complete IT solutions provider.