PeopleCount H&M
Implementing safer social distancing with PeopleCount from PPDS
Background
Throughout the lockdown made necessary by Covid 19, social distancing has become an increasingly important way of life for people and businesses around the world. Now, with a gradual return to normal life, public settings, including retailers, are seeking an effective, cost efficient solution for queue and capacity management.
From libraries to surgeries and supermarkets to local stores, the need to count people in and out of premises – whether with one door or with multiple entrances, has become business critical.
Challenge
Recognising the challenge that would be faced by many of its customers in the sector, Kersten Retail Techniek, one of the largest retail installers in the Benelux region, asked PPDS to develop an AV solution to help bring customers back into stores with confidence.
Hoog Catharijne, in Utrecht, is one of the largest indoor shopping centres in the Netherlands, which, in normal times, attracts thousands of shoppers each day. As for many other shopping centres globally, the impact of Covid 19 created a deserted mall and stores without customers.
Already working with H&M within Hoog Catherijne, Kersten Retail Techniek, together with PPDS and Bosch, brought the first ever PeopleCount installation to this popular fashion store’s door, in preparation for reopening after lockdown in May 2020.
Solution
PeopleCount from PPDS has been uniquely designed to equip managers with the information they need to manage capacity effectively and efficiently, reducing overheads while also keeping their customers informed and engaged with both promotional and safety messaging.
Installed into the doorway at H&M in Hoog Catherijne, the PeopleCount single entrance solution uses a Bosch FLEXIDOME IP Micro 3000i IH intelligent camera, which is connected to a bespoke app, created by PPDS exclusively for their displays. Android-powered, Philips PDS’ digital signage range brings unique benefits to these newly required solutions, enabling quick, easy and resilient operation, with no internet connection required.
For the H&M doorway, a 55” Philips D-Line display was selected, allowing the store to show the safety information triggered by the app, as well as brand and promotional content.
This effective solution enables the store managers to automatically track the number of customers entering and leaving the store, delivering real time information for customer queue communications – alerting them whether it’s safe to enter via a simple traffic light system.
Kersten Retail, CEO, Ronald Kuypers, commented: “PPDS has responded immediately to these new retail challenges, bringing a complete solution to market that simply didn’t exist before. Even during this lockdown, people still need to visit stores, so it’s crucial we ensure they feel safe and comfortable in doing so.”
Benefits
Striking displays: Displays integrated into the entrance bring PeopleCount information for customer safety, together with discreet branding and promotional messaging.
Hassle free installation: At its simplest, a Bosch camera, Philips display and stand, together with the PeopleCount app on a USB drive make installation fast and efficient.
Low cost of ownership: Requiring minimal investment in hardware, with no internet required, reducing the need for numerous security personnel.