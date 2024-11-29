Produkte

img 9625

Mercedes

Valladolid-based authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer of the Adarsa group leaps into the future with Philips displays solutions

Background

In 1978, the Adarsa group was founded as the official Mercedes Benz authorized dealer in the autonomous community of Asturias. Throughout the last 40 years, it has strengthened its market presence and has become a leading group in the automotive sector thanks to its 11 authorized dealers with their 500 employees established in the whole of Spain. The pillars of their working philosophy are innovation and customer service. Their commitment to permanent reinvention and their constant ambition to excel in efficiency have been the driving forces behind the transformation of the authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer in Valladolid

Needs

The authorized dealer was looking for a way to integrate new technologies, which would harmonize the messages broadcast in all of their brand dealer sites and present all products to their clientele even those which were not physically present in the showroom.

In order to solve this problem and make work easier for the consultants, they decided to implement a digital signage solution. The project was carried out by EMCO, a company specialized in audio-visual engineering and Philips partner, working in close coordination with the designer and architecture team so as to select the best solution for each area.

Philips displays have turned the authorized Mercedes Benz dealer in Valladolid into a reference site within the Adarsa group. The installation of two videowalls and of 49” displays in the novelty showroom have improved the customer interaction as well as the brand image of the authorized dealer.

Solution

The choice for the improvement of customer communication and for an appealing presentation of products and offers fell on Philips displays.

Quality was the main reason for choosing this particular brand. Gregorio Vibot, EMCO’s general manager, says that one of the factors which made them opt for the Philips technology was the wide variety of models.

A large-size videowall consisting of 55’’ displays was installed for the transmission of impactful messages, while the area for the presentation of the latest products was equipped with a videowall consisting of 49’’ displays aiming to emphasize the spectacular features of the latest vehicles. The ease of installation and the excellent high resolution, living color features make these displays so outstanding. Moreover, they are designed to work uninterruptedly on a 24/7 basis.

Advertising messages were placed into P-Line displays which have been designed for use in very bright areas, featuring high brightness and reduced benchmark. These displays are equipped with an OPS slot and integrate perfectly into false walls.

Result

The installation of the Philips displays has turned this authorized dealer site into one of the most modern and progressive within the Adarsa group. The main benefits achieved are a full integration with the interior design, an improved visibility of the offers in the different areas and a better customer service.

Roberto Pérez, sales director of the authorized dealer, explained that they accomplished a “better product presentation”. At the same time, presenting their offer in a more visible and professional manner contributed to a significant improvement of their image.

Mehr Infos

Kunde

Valladolid-based authorized Mercedes Benz dealer of the Adarsa group

Location

Valladolid

Spain

Project

Modernization of the image and improvement of customer communication

Partners

EMCO

Products

Videowalls built from the models BDL BDL5588XC

size 55”

and BDL4988XC

size 49”

as well as signage displays of the P-Line series

Download case study

Mercedes

References

P-Line Philips X-Line Impressive Branding Einzelhandel

