Benefits



Increase in Sales

Since the installation, Kwik Trip has seen increased hot food sales for foods marketed with in-store digital signage, thanks to the use of vivid food photography – helping customers visualize what the food looks like under the wrappers.

New Revenue Streams

Thanks to Philips Digital Touch Systems software, which allows full remote control from Kwik Trip’s headquarters, as well as support and management for their Android-powered screens, Kwik Trip now has the flexibility to test new products, day parting and messaging across all stores – like soups, which they are hoping to capitalize on in the coming months, given the positive uptick they have seen in recent tests.

Modern Look & Feel

With promotions, information, and menus all displayed on vibrant screens, the aesthetic look and feel at all Kwik Trips have dramatically improved.

Android: SoC platform led to $1.9 million in savings and enabled faster and more versatile management, as well as automatic updates to ensure apps stay up to date.

Warranty & Reliability: Philip’s 3-year advance exchange warranty entitles our customers to a replacement device so they are not left without a faulty display. To date, the installation has maintained an astonishingly low failure rate of less than 1%.