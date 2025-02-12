ISE 2025: PPDS unveils new outdoor dvLED solutions extending the range to include Philips Urban 5000, 6000 and 7000 Series for open air sports stadia and public venues

The latest evolutions of the Philips Urban LED family bring next level versatility and durability, together with unparalleled picture performance for an even greater number of markets and applications. These include solutions for public venues, high streets, and transportation hubs, all of which, and more, can now enjoy a complete visual offering, catering for both inside and outside settings, with almost zero limitations on the size, shape or location.

Accelerating PPDS’ strategy to lead from the front, this latest range is fuelled by an unmitigated commitment to delivering total hardware and software solutions built around the current and future needs of its customers. Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development at PPDS, commented: “At ISE 2024, we dipped our toes in the outdoor display market for the first time. At ISE 2025, with the Philips Urban LED 5000, 6000 and 7000 Series, we are now making some serious waves.

“Combined with our existing indoor offering of multi award winning Philips digital signage and LED, we now have, what we and our global partners agree to believe is the most complete and most versatile offering in the current market, capable of supporting all indoor and, now, outdoor ambitions.”

Philips Urban LED 7000 Series

Delivering versatile brilliance for outdoor mastery, the new Urban LED 7000 Series is equipped with the tools and the technology to transform an ever-broadening range of settings – including bus stations, airports, casinos, and public venues – into a hive of unmissable digital activity.

Available immediately, the Philips Urban LED 7000 comes in two panel sizes – 500x500mm and 500x1000mm – designed to suit space requirements, with a choice of 2.9, 3.9, or 4.8 pixel pitch options.

Utilising the latest advances in dvLED technologies, the Philips Urban LED 7000 Series ensures content is presented as intended, presented with razor sharp clarity and precision at all times.

Offering superior depths of black and colour, up to 6,000 nits brightness, and unparalleled high contrast ratio and refresh rates (3840Hz) for smooth broadcasting and advanced colour subtlety, shading, and saturation, the Philips Urban LED 7000 will deliver on expectations across all forms of content, for maximum exposure.

Jeroen Brants, Global Product Director LED Displays at PPDS, commented: “Whether used to deliver vibrant digital advertising, clear and crisp live travel information at bus stations and airports or deployed for a variety of uses in public venues, including museums, casinos, stadiums, arenas, and many more, the Philips Urban 7000 Series will not let you down.”

Mirroring the indoor Philips Unite LED 7000 Series, the Philips Urban LED 7000 Series is limited only by imagination, letting customers take control of their creativity and ambitions, with the ability to connect different cabinet sizes and pixel pitches to fit.

For fast and simplified maintenance, all modules and components feature front and rear access, helping to cut potential downtimes and disruptions. What is more, equipped with an IP66 rating – dustproof, waterproof, and salt spray resistant for installations near the coast – Philips Urban LED 7000 Series installations will be impossible to ignore.

Philips Urban LED 6000 Series

An evolution of the Philips Urban LED Series designed to power FC Barcelona’s new giant video scoreboards, the new Philips Urban LED 6000 Series is the ideal dvLED outdoor solution for outdoor venues looking to make a big impression.

Designed for viewing distances between 10-30 metres, the Philips Urban 6000 LED Series continues to bring industry leading flexibility, reduced energy consumption, and powerful visual performance, whether showcasing larger than life and showstopping entertainment or presenting eye catching DooH advertising in heavy traffic environments, such as high streets, motorways, airports, train and bus stations, or even on the side of buildings.

Available in 1200x1200mm, 800x1200mm, and 800x900mm panels, and a range of pixel pitch variants to suit – 6.67, 8.3, and 10 – the built-to-order Philips Urban LED 6000 Series will deliver unparalleled high contrast and high refresh rates of 7680hz for smooth visual reproduction – including live broadcasting – with more colour subtlety, shading, and saturation.

Mirroring the 7000 Series, the Philips Urban LED 6000 offers luminance of up to 7,200 nits, while an IP65 rating – resistant to water, such as rain or cleaning, as well as potentially hazardous or corrosive airborne pollutants – also ensures maximum reliability and visual performance in more extreme environments and conditions.

This Philips Urban LED 6000 Series will even continue to provide optimal visual performances in sub-zero conditions of -20°C (-4°F), or extreme temperatures of up to 50°C (122°F), without risk of condensation or breakdown, maximising installation possibilities and potential.

Philips Urban LED 5000 Series

Continuing PPDS’ enviable association and affiliation in designing and providing tailored dvLED solutions to some of the world’s leading professional sports teams – with Oracle Red Bull Racing and Harlequins RFC among those made public – the new Philips Urban LED 5000 Series is PPDS’ first outdoor offering designed to help maximise advertising and communication opportunities around pitch and court perimeters inside stadiums.

Meeting the strict regulations required by many professional sports leagues for outdoor LED advertising boards – including La Liga, Premier League and The Champions League – the new Philips Urban LED 5000 Series perfectly complements the new 6000 and 7000 Series, creating a single brand destination for all visual solutions – including commercial – throughout sports stadiums.

Built to order at launch in 1600x900mm and 2000x900mm panel sizes, and across three different pixel pitches – 6.67, 8.3, and 10 – to suit venue size and viewing distances, the Philips Urban 5000 Series features up to 10,000 nits brightness and an IP66 rating. Hailed by PPDS team members and partners as an ‘advertiser’s dream’, it delivers clear video content that demands to be seen, presented with colour accuracy and clarity, and with the high refresh rates required to capture high speed action and allowing high definition camera capture without distortion.

Jeroen Brants added: “In professional sport, the role of dvLED displays has become as important to TV viewers as it is to those in the stadium, both as a spectacle and for digital advertising opportunities. The Philips Urban LED 5000 marks our entry into the perimeter and ribbon arena, adding new choice, capability and opportunity for stadiums to enhance their commercial opportunities, while advancing the entertainment experience.

“dvLED ribbons are becoming increasingly adopted by both modern and older stadiums, and I am delighted to reveal the Philips Urban 5000 Series will join the 6000 Series in being selected for installation at FC Barcelona’s Spotify Camp Nou stadium, with others set to follow.”

Versatile brilliance. Outdoor mastery

Martijn van der Woude commented: “At PPDS, we have experienced exponential growth in our dvLED portfolio since we entered the market in 2019. As with all our solutions, we don’t follow what has been done before, instead, as Philips has done for more than 100 years, designing and developing original and highly innovative products and solutions, helping us and our customers to stand out.”

Jeroen Brants concluded: “Upon expanding the business with our outdoor dvLED offering in 2024, we are opening the eyes of business owners to what is possible. With the new 5000, 6000 and 7000 Series, we have built upon our complete offering, making it easier for our customers to realise their ambitions and to source everything they need from a single, trusted, reputable supplier.”