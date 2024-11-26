Produkte

img 8661 hdr

Haan

Haan transforms the hurried petrol station pit-stop into a pleasurable food and drink experience

Background

Oil company Haan’s food service arm runs the food and beverage operation at its 160 own-brand petrol stations, plus shops at some Esso, Shell and BP stations. These provide the expected mix of non-food items and snacks. It’s a quality offering, but in a highly competitive market, and with more people on the move more of the time, is it capturing all the possible opportunities? Haan thought not. So it decided to not just move with the times, but to leap ahead with a total reinvention of the conventional petrol station shop concept: Tony’s Street Food. More upmarket and more expensive than the average petrol station catering, but offering really great choice and quality. What Haan calls “fresh fast food”.

The Tony’s concept is based on American diners and food halls. The atmosphere is comfortable, relaxed and consistent from shop to shop. Customers can see the chefs prepare orders, spin their favourite tunes on a jukebox, or just read the paper. And most importantly, the menus vary according to location and time of day. Recognising the importance of signage in promoting sales and creating a convivial atmosphere, Haan asked De Digitale, a partner of PPDS, to help it deliver the all-important creative communication.

Range for range, Philips professional displays solutions offer better performance and features than comparable signage from other companies. The D-Line has consistent colours, better build quality and nice features like daisy-chaining.
Jeffrey Brouwer – De Digitale B.V.

Benefits

Highly focused dayparting: Using digital menu boards, Tony’s can change menus and add promotions in line with the time of day. And it can go further than simple breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Think late breakfast, early lunch, early dinner and more.

Impactful brand-building: Two Philips D-Line displays show stories about the products and menu items on offer. The other two screens are used to show what is currently being served, based on the time of day.

Less frequent calibration: Philips D-Line screens are stable, colour accurate and colour consistent. De Digitale has also found they require less frequent calibration than nominally comparable displays from other companies.

Robust construction and easy cleaning: The D-Line’s robust aluminium bezel is ideal for kitchen environments as it won’t crack like plastic can, and it is easy to clean.

Positive feelings: The concept is still in rollout, but customers say they like the first of the new-look shops and they are staying longer, buying more, and even dropping by to grab something to eat at home.

Kunde

De Haan Minerale Oliën B.V.

Location

The Netherlands

Project

New food service concept for own-brand and third-party filling station shops

Partners

De Digitale B.V.

Products

Philips D-Line digital signage

