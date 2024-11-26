Benefits

Highly focused dayparting: Using digital menu boards, Tony’s can change menus and add promotions in line with the time of day. And it can go further than simple breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Think late breakfast, early lunch, early dinner and more.

Impactful brand-building: Two Philips D-Line displays show stories about the products and menu items on offer. The other two screens are used to show what is currently being served, based on the time of day.

Less frequent calibration: Philips D-Line screens are stable, colour accurate and colour consistent. De Digitale has also found they require less frequent calibration than nominally comparable displays from other companies.

Robust construction and easy cleaning: The D-Line’s robust aluminium bezel is ideal for kitchen environments as it won’t crack like plastic can, and it is easy to clean.

Positive feelings: The concept is still in rollout, but customers say they like the first of the new-look shops and they are staying longer, buying more, and even dropping by to grab something to eat at home.