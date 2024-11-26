fnac Brussels

Solution

To transform their vision into reality, Fnac teamed up with PPDS, Teqnet, and SignStix for a perfect installation that defied all limits. Together, a tailor-made solution was designed and deployed to meet every requirement. To create the perfect impression for its customers, an over-sized LED videowall comprising 24 Philips L-Line displays was strategically placed 15 metres above the ground floor outside the store’s entrance. Powered by a cloud-based software solution, Fnac staff were put in full control in managing all their content with custom designs, automated scheduling, and remote access. This resulted in an attention grabbing display that significantly boosted the store’s presence—driving greater customer engagement and interest in their latest offers.