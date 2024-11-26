eobuwie.pl

Benefits



Smart remote updates: Eobuwie can push new promotions and product selections to each store based on the collected data from their central website within minutes.

Remote upgrades: Nanovo can push new software updates remotely to ensure all screens are running smoothly with the latest features and stability requirements.

Quick marketing deployment: Marketing communication is directly linked to live consumer data from the central website as well as HQ data, allowing for real-time promotions and offers based on consumer needs and trends.

Android: Custom content and insight integration is made possible through the Android system, and works seamlessly with Nanovo’s existing SIGNIO Multimedia Software.

Future-proof: New demands from Eobuwie can be easily configured and deployed by Nanovo, enabling them to add new features when needed.

Futuristic shopping experience: A clean, product free store that seamlessly connects the digital world with immediate product delivery to the customer has resulted in increased interest and sales.

Cost efficiency: No display products means fewer staff and less maintenance, allowing Eobuwie to keep costs down for the consumer.