Benefits

High impact Videowall: Strategically placed Videowalls near shopfront windows increase store traffic and customer conversion from people passing by.

Real-time updates: The team at Eni gas e luce can distribute and update commercial information in real-time across the entire brand’s network remotely over the custom cloudbased solution.

Cost-effective solution: Digital signage means instant updates to offers and pricing without on-going costs and time delays – ensuring an always competitive advantage in the fast-paced energy industry.

Future-proof: New features can be quickly developed and deployed remotely by Vivica as requirements evolve.

Touch-screen: Interactive product information and data input is made possible with intuitive touch-screen control.