Philips Unite LED 5000 Series Panels

Your essential range of investment-friendly flip chip COB panels delivering on quality, resolution, and reliability, as well as energy efficiency.

Designed to enhance

unite led 5000 panel corporate

Corporate

Build your corporate brand into the bigger picture, with the ability to powerfully present content in the boardroom, meeting rooms and beyond. Keep staff and visitors engaged, in the moment, and inspired with your investment-friendly Philips Unite LED 5000 Series display.

unite 5000 series panels education

Education

Combining trusted quality and energy efficiency with your choice of size and resolution, ideal for classrooms, lecture theatres, and more. Enlarge on the connected education experience in stunning colour and clarity with Philips Unite 5000 Series direct view LED.

philips unite led 5000 series panel retail big mall hd3

Retail

Transform any retail space into the ultimate shopping experience, with standout messaging and true competitive edge. Bring window shoppers in store with special offers and custom content. Excite and entice sales with Philips Unite 5000 Series direct view LED.

Retail

Combining quality, resolution, and reliability with energy efficiency

Your essential, investment-friendly dvLED range

KEY ADVANGTAGES

Flip chip COB

Stability, reliability, and higher definition, all delivered together with lower energy consumption for reduced cost of ownership.

Faster installation

Cabinets are prewired for power, with loop through for data included. Optional edge finishing with easy click functionality.

Crystal clear content

Supports up to 12-bit colours and HDR10+ resolution, for near perfect colour and brightness accuracy and the deepest visual experiences.

PHILIPS UNITE 5000 SERIES PANELS

Quality, resolution, and energy efficiency without compromise

philips unite led 5000 series panel retail big mall hd2

Optimale Bildqualität

Schwarztöne und Farben von hervorragender Tiefe, dazu noch eine extrem klare und scharfe Auflösung. Perfektion bis ins kleinste Detail: Die Kalibriereinstellungen der Panels lassen sich individuell für eine „Wand-zu-Kanten“-Korrektur anpassen.

Frontale LED Module

Die interne Elektronik ist leicht erreichbar, was bei Wartungsarbeiten sinnvoll ist. Jedes der 8 LED Module kann mit einem magnetischen JIG-Tool entfernt werden, welches das Modul auswirft.

